Overnight, more than 26 million people found themselves unemployed. In New York, hair salons, most retail stores considered non-essential and more were all shut down by executive order. Millions stopped receiving a paycheck. At the other end of the spectrum, people in healthcare, police officers, firefighters and employees in supermarkets have jobs, but now their personal safety and family’s health are at great risk.
Suddenly, a boring job and a regular paycheck look pretty good.
Everyone is talking about a new normal. It’s too early to understand what that is going to look like, but the predictability and security we enjoyed for decades has been undermined. If you feel uneasy, insecure, nervous, or even scared, that’s OK, that’s normal.
Let’s get real. This is uncharted water. It’s different than any national catastrophe like a flood, tornadoes, the financial crisis of 2008 and even 9/11. This is a worldwide crisis and it has a long tail. It isn’t something that will dominate the TV stations for a couple of weeks and then disappear from our psyche.
Ironically, after 9/11 there was a surge in people joining the armed services. The firefighting and police professions were elevated to higher levels of appreciation (long overdue). Will we see a renewed interest in healthcare professions?
Parents “stuck” inside with their children for weeks may be developing a new appreciation for teachers and the work it takes to deliver interesting lessons. Careers in the service industry have been unappreciated, forgotten souls. I went out of my way to thank the cashier at the supermarket a few days ago. This probably wouldn’t have occurred to me without the shadow of the virus. These people are required to wear a mask, disinfect the counter after every customer and work behind a plastic shield for protection. They do all this for 10 bucks an hour? I’m a big fan of increasing the minimum wage and appreciating these hard-working folks. They deserve a cheer and hazard pay.
So, what will be the impact on your career? Fortunately, millions of people want to do something that makes a real difference in the world. I am amazed by the dedication of the medical professionals in all hospitals. Some actually sleep in the hospital and many who go home have taken the precaution to quarantine themselves from their families. They sleep in garages and basements to avoid contact with love ones.
For some people this crisis has solidified their commitment to serve others. The bonding between those who are out there risking their lives to help those in need is beyond my ability to describe. Thank you all.
There are estimates that as many as 20% of small businesses will close permanently. They’re in debt and simply can’t weather the storm. Will this experience discourage other entrepreneurs nationwide? This is part of our adjustments and we’ll just have to wait and see.
Some have suggested that people who lost their jobs overnight will be looking for more stable employment, but I don’t believe it. It’s like people who rebuild their homes in the same community after a tornado or flood. A few will move to New York state (snow is a temporary inconvenience), but most will stay within the community they love. It’s all about the people and the shared experiences and friendships. It’s difficult to leave the things that make us feel comfortable.
This doesn’t mean that people won’t make dramatic changes. Many retail businesses were already in trouble and the marginal retail stores will be closing (Sears, JC Penney). Current events probably escalated the inevitable. I think the deciding factor will be one’s commitment to their profession. If you were already unhappy with your career path, then seriously consider making a change now. Yes, there will be intense competition for jobs, but all of the anticipated changes will create new opportunities. Your perspective needs to be is the class half-full or half-empty? When they’re rearranging the lounge chairs on a sinking ship, that’s when you can get a good seat.
Will this pandemic affect career decisions? Definitely! In some cases it will rejuvenate one’s commitment to their profession, and for others it will be the motivation to launch the search for some stability. Since we’re currently stuck at home, I’m going to suggest that everyone should take this opportunity re-evaluate where you want to be. Take a minute, an hour, maybe even a few more weeks and embrace the opportunity to make a change.