GENEVA — A Geneva High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a robocall to city school district parents Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Patricia Garcia said the district was notified of the development earlier in the day. Garcia said the student last attended school Oct. 23, but the Ontario County Public Health Department told her the pupil was not in school during the virus’ infection period.
Garcia said the county health department is not requiring Geneva to move to a 100% remote learning model at this time.
She said she could not provide any further information, including the student’s name.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide you with updates as needed,” Garcia said.
Garcia said the health department informed her contact tracing is underway.