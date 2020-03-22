GENEVA — Nick Metz is well aware of social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible to stop the spread of COVID-19.
With an active 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, however, the words “stir crazy” come to mind. So on a warm — albeit overcast and windy — Friday morning at Lakefront Park, Metz took his children, Ava and Aiden, to walk along the shores of Seneca Lake.
“We don’t come here every day. Sometimes we just go out in the yard or take family walks in the evening,” Metz said of he and his wife, Amber. “We see other families doing the same. It’s better than having the kids run around the house.”
Metz, a meteorology professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and his wife — a teacher — are helping their kids learn their school lessons at home by day. Other than an occasional trip outside, they stay indoors.
“We are just going out for the absolute necessities, such as Wegmans. I was there at 7 this morning,” Metz said. “We are really going week to week with this (coronavirus). We know it’s going to last awhile, but hopefully not a long time.”
With the fate of the spring high school sports season up in the air, Julie Bailey and her daughter, Camryn, ran along the lake Friday. Julie, a phys ed teacher at Geneva Middle School, coaches modified cross country and track.
“We usually work out at the fitness center at the high school, but since the school is closed we’ve been running at the lakefront,” Julie said. “I hope we still have a track season and am trying to stay positive — and ready.”
Julie is staying in contact with her students and track athletes through Schoology, an online learning platform. Among other features, it allows teachers and coaches to post daily reminders and message students.
“I send my team messages daily about working out and staying active. They tell me they are getting outside, whether it’s running or walking, or going outside with their parents to play lacrosse in the yard or shoot baskets,” Julie said. “It’s nice to have contact with them that way. It definitely helps keep them focused.”
Camryn, a senior at Geneva High School, specializes in the 800- and 1,500-meter runs. She is also hopeful that her final high school track season takes place, even if it’s abbreviated.
“I am running every day and getting my workout in,” she said. “My friends have been trying to stay busy and active.”
Despite Friday’s temperatures, which topped off at about 70, there were many more people — easily hundreds — walking along the lake Thursday. One of them was 73-year-old Molly Rhodes of the Hall/Bellona area, who also was there Friday.
“As long as the weather is suitable, a lot of people are walking including myself. I see people riding bikes and they are all smiles,” she said. “I also see some people with frowns — they probably can’t get toilet paper!”
Rhodes was volunteering once a week at the Hope Center Keuka Food Pantry, which is overseen by ProAction of Steuben-Yates. However, she said for now pantry officials want to limit possible exposure to older people.
“I’m not really worried about myself, but I am worried about other people like my friends who are in nursing homes. I can’t visit them,” she said. “I’m also worried about my brothers, especially after I heard of the four people in the same family who died in New Jersey.”
One thing Rhodes noticed, especially Thursday, is that people are taking social distancing seriously. She said it was common to see people giving others a wide berth if they were walking in opposite directions.
“Most people seem happy to be outside and will tell you to ‘Stay well,’” she said. “I don’t know about anyone else, but with all this walking I do sleep better at night!”