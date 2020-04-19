CLIFTON SPRINGS — Owen Hughes was born in 1919, during the Spanish flu pandemic. Just over a century later, COVID-19 canceled his 101st birthday party.
No worries.
Thousands, if not millions, of people worldwide have wished the former Newark resident happy birthday after a Facebook message posted by the senior living facility where he resides went viral.
“People just started sharing it and sharing it ... I can’t even keep track of it anymore,” said Susan Schermerhorn, director of marketing for Ashton Place Senior Living.
Hughes, a commercial artist who, during World War II, painted plane noses and pilots’ jackets, turned 101 on March 31. He moved to Newark in 1959, when he was 40 years old, to take a job in the art department at Bloomer Brothers, a company that made cartons and eventually became Fold-Pak.
The birthday post, launched on March 18 just after social-distancing measures went into effect, has received 3,800-plus comments and more than 9,400 shares on Ashton Place’s Facebook page alone. That’s the least of it, though.
The message has found its way to Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. And, it’s been picked up by several media outlets that have done stories on the call for birthday wishes for Hughes, including the Daily Mail in England, Fox News, SportsCenter and E!News.
In fact, the post on E!News’ Instagram page attracted more than 1 million likes, including some thumbs-ups from such celebrities as Jason Kennedy and Poppy Delevingne. Schermerhorn said she was told by E!News’ social media editor that the Instagram post was the most liked one ever for the outlet.
Schermerhorn believes it was UN climate change activist Mohamad Safa’s Tweet on March 21 that ignited the viral spread of birthday greetings. The Lebanese man wrote:
“His 101st birthday party was canceled because of the impact of the Coronavirus. Please share and comment to help us make his upcoming birthday special. Please leave him a message here. Take 60 seconds and do it for Owen!”
That Tweet attracted more than 159,000 likes and 22,000 retweets.
Birthday greetings also were encouraged on the LinkedIn page of Adam Bingham, who works at the Pentagon as a division chief for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Bingham’s message received almost 718,000 likes and more than 88,000 comments.
“Meet Owen,” he wrote. “Owen was stationed under the Eiffel Tower (literally!) during his service in the Army Air Force during World War II. He was commissioned to paint nose art on many planes, including Doc, one of the only B-29 bombers still flying today. He truly is an amazing man.”
Schermerhorn said she actually received a call from the Pentagon to ensure the original posting on Ashton Place’s Facebook page was legitimate, noting Bingham’s eventual LinkedIn post generated much traffic.
The original Facebook post was an impromptu action borne from the disappointment of having to cancel Hughes’ birthday celebration due to social-distancing guidelines. Schermerhorn said she grabbed a whiteboard, scribbled out the message and brought it to Hughes, an upbeat and agreeable man who immediately consented to a photo and sharing the message on Facebook.
“For us it started to get momentum that we’ve never had before,” she said.
For a 101-year-old, Hughes is quite computer savvy; he uses the internet and email, although social media is still uncharted territory. Schermerhorn decided to set up a Yahoo account so those military personnel who learned of Hughes’ milestone from Bingham’s post could send him birthday greetings directly.
She intends to visit Owen with her computer once the pandemic’s dangerous period passes so she can demonstrate the reach his story has had.
In an email, Hughes confesses he is a little befuddled by all the hubbub.
“Well to start with, I never knew I was a Facebook star,” he wrote. “I heard it mentioned, but didn’t know what the heck they were talking about and still have no idea what that all means.”
However, he did say he received loads of birthday greetings, and he reads every one.
“I would like to respond to them but have no idea who sent some of them,” he wrote.
On his actual birthday of March 31, Ashton Place staff serenaded Hughes from the parking lot while he stood on his balcony. Schermerhorn said the hope is that when it’s safe again the facility can host a proper celebration for their viral star.
“Once all the restrictions are up we’d love to do a big party,” she said.