GENEVA — If there was ever a sport perfectly adaptable to social distancing, it’s golf.
Though it was snowing as recently as Monday, the weather had improved prior to that, so much so that many area golf courses had opened for the season a bit earlier than usual.
On Wednesday, the Rochester District Golf Association announced that the Empire State Development office has determined golf courses throughout New York state can operate under the current COVID-19 restrictions if using appropriate precautions to maintain social distancing, as identified by the state Parks Department.
Every golf course is required to follow those mandates set forth by the state. Flagsticks can be used, but bunker rakes and ball washers have been removed. Carts are available, and will be sanitized before and after use.
The following is a breakdown of the temporary rules and procedures for local courses that remain open:
Big Oak
Though operations had ceased earlier this week, Big Oak Golf Course is back to normal operating hours.
Carts have been sanitized completely and bleached. Though one person per cart is encouraged, if you are golfing with a family member you live with, or someone with whom you have daily close contact with, two in a cart is permitted.
As far as payment specifics, only four people are allowed at the clubhouse at a time, so all transactions will be done at the bar. Big Oak is accepting cash or charge.
The restaurant and bar remain closed.
For more information, call (315) 789-9419.
Geneva
Geneva Country Club Director of Golf John Rossi asks that any member who comes out to play should practice the recommended social distancing. The clubhouse and locker room will remain closed and all pro shop services suspended or unavailable until further notice. Members will continue to be updated via email as things change.
Golf carts are available, Rossi said in an email Thursday. Carts will be all set up with keys and will be thoroughly disinfected and sanitized before and after each round.
Rossi also asks that members follow the guidelines outlined below in addition to removing all trash from golf carts after the round and disposing of any items in the trash container outside the pro shop:
- One player per cart.
- Social distancing of 6 feet away from each player.
- Flagsticks are not to be touched or removed.
Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls Country Club normally operates as a semi-private club. Beginning Friday, and continuing until further notice, Seneca Falls will operate as a private club.
Clubhouse facilities are off-limits to everyone, including members. This includes the bathrooms, locker rooms, pro shop and anywhere inside the clubhouse.
However, the restaurant and bar will have designated operating times for take-out. When the pro shop is staffed, there will be one person allowed inside at any time. Transactions will be for members only with a credit card on file. No cash transactions will be accepted.
Additionally, members with a cart plan in place will be allowed to sign out their own personal golf cart key, which they will keep until the current situation changes. Members can sign out their personal key by visiting the pro shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, this week only. After that, members will have to make special arrangements to sign out a key by calling the pro shop.
The club is encouraging single-rider carts unless playing with a family member or someone they’re in close contact with daily.
Find more information on Seneca Falls Country Club’s website or by calling (315) 568-5202.
Silver Creek
Silver Creek Golf Club in Waterloo is open for business. The public course is following the same procedures as all others: flagpoles in and no bunker rakes or ball washers.
Carts are pre-sanitized and washed; additionally, each cart will get a pile of sanitary wipes to take with them on their round. One person per cart is encouraged, but if your golfing partner is a family member or someone you are in close proximity to every day, two-person carts are permitted.
Silver Creek is accepting both cash and charge as forms of payment right out in front of the pro shop.
The restaurant and bar will remain closed for the time being.
Silver Creek owner Norm Sharman also owns Crooked Pines Golf Club in Macedon. Crooked Pines has not yet opened, although it follow the same guidelines when it does.
Wayne Hills
Similar to Seneca Falls, Wayne Hills Country Club in Lyons is semi-private. However, the Gannett Road facility will open to the public and follow the guidelines set forth by the state Parks Department.
“We are open to both,” head pro Tim Phelps said of both public golfers and members in a phone call.
At Wayne Hills, there is a window that golfers can approach to pay for a round. They can show their credit card to the cashier, who will then tell them what they are being charged. There will be no receipts issued, and no cash transactions are available at this time.
“We have a putting green around the back of the building,” Phelps said. “If you go down the hallway to our main entrance, you walk right past the pro shop window. It’s got a screen with a sliding window so I can open that enough to where (people) can verbally tell me how much to charge or tell me their credit card (information).”
Carts are sanitized and ready for play.
Initially, Wayne Hills removed the flagsticks from every hole, but with the flagstick being a key feature of the game of golf, Phelps had them put back in. He said he is working on a clever plan to prevent golfers from having to reach into the hole to pick up their ball.
“I think we are going to try and find pool noodles,” Phelps said over the phone. “Cut those pool noodles so the ball will go into the hole, but just rest on top of it so you can just pick it up with your fingers.”
It’s one of the countless ways businesses are getting creative while adhering to the state and federal mandates of social distancing.
As for the restaurant and bar, the club is still determining if it will offer take-out food. If so, the logistics of hours and forms of payment are yet to be determined.
Phelps said golfers may also call ahead and give payment information over the phone so that they can be directed to a golf cart and be on their way upon arrival.
For more information, call the pro shop at (315) 946-6944.