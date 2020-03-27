At the beginning of the month, the weather was quite delightful, enough to lure golfers out to the links at Geneva Country Club. With the days becoming warmer, local golfers are looking forward to getting back out on the course. Due to the distance between players, golf is one of few sports that can adhere to the social distancing mandate put forth by the federal government and state. Local golf courses were recently permitted to operate, but with specific guidelines they must follow.