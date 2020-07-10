VICTOR — Eastview Mall reopens today after a nearly three-month closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he is allowing malls to open as long as they follow heating, ventilation and air-conditioning recommendations designed to stem the spread of the COVID-19. Cuomo said mall HVAC systems must have filters with a minimum efficiency reporting value — or MERV — that filters out the COVID-19 virus. Additional ventilation protocols include increased outdoor air, reduced air circulation, longer system run times and frequent filter checks.
Mall owners, including Eastview, were upset that they were left out of the Phase 4 of NY Forward in late June, claiming they were safer than many other retail establishments that were allowed to reopen in that phase. Wilmorite, owner of Eastview, as well as The Mall at Greece Ridge and The Marketplace Mall, said in a statement that the facilities “have the required MERV filters and have made all the necessary preparations to open their doors to the public Friday.”
However, Wilmorite cautioned, not all stores will be able to reopen immediately because of the short notice from the governor’s office.
“Some stores need to bring their staff back and make final preparations before they can reopen,” the statement read. “It may take some retailers one to two weeks before they are ready to fully reopen.”
Wilmorite said shoppers will notice some changes.
“For example, some stores are implementing new policies on how transactions are completed and how clerks interact with customers,” the company said. “Shoppers will be encouraged to call ahead or visit the retailer’s website to familiarize themselves on individual store policies.”
Wilmorite has spent the past two months preparing for reopening. Some of the highlights:
• Adjusted mall hours to allow for thorough overnight cleaning and less staffing. The temporary hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
• Extensive cleaning and sanitizing, focusing on touch points, using EPA- and CDC-recommended disinfectants.
• Touchless amenities include at least three hands-free mall entrances, along with 20-plus touchless hand-sanitizing stations strategically placed throughout the malls. There are touchless restroom fixtures as well.
• Social-distancing and mask-wearing reminders will be placed throughout the malls.
• There will be limited seating areas strategically spaced for social distancing.
• Staff training includes frequent cleaning, hand washing, mask wearing, glove wearing as needed, employee health monitoring and symptom reporting.
• Temporary closures include children’s play areas, carousels, public pay phones, drinking fountains and customer service centers.
• The food court will be closed, but restaurants will be allowed to reopen for takeout.
“Shoppers should feel comfortable visiting our properties,” said Greg Hogan, vice president of operations for Wilmorite. “The malls have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and a solid plan has been put in place for maintaining a safe environment moving forward. We have all the required MERV filters already in place. The large square footage of the malls naturally lends itself to social distancing. The width of the common areas ranges from 20-30 feet wide, which is about three times the width of the aisles in grocery and hardware stores.”