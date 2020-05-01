ALBANY — Citing the challenges of ensuring the health and safety of students and staff with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his press briefing Friday morning that schools throughout the state will not reopen this school year.
breaking
Governor Cuomo: Schools to be remain closed for rest of school year
- BY STEVE BUCHIERE sbuchiere@fltimes.com
-
-
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Event is 'Midlakes Strong'
-
Business slows to a trickle at Finger Lakes breweries
-
In Newark, they're honking for heroes
-
Judge backs Penn Yan couple in vaccination case
-
Police warn people of new scam
-
Duffy: Reopening FLX Cuomo’s call
-
Tiny post office, 'major problem'
-
Finger Lakes area food and beverage businesses still open for take-out and delivery
-
New York state canal boating season in question
-
Seneca Falls to lay off 15-18 non-essential employees Monday
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday the state could start reopening as soon as May 15, with construction and manufacturing making up Phase I of that plan. What businesses would you like to see reopening in Phase II?
You voted:
-
May 1First United Methodist ChurchFree
-
May 2Geneva Recreation Complex
-
May 6
-
May 6Ventosa VineyardsFree
-
May 6Newark Public LibraryFree