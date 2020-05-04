Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S EXPECTED INLAND FROM THE LAKES. * WHERE...NIAGARA, ORLEANS, MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, ERIE, GENESEE, WYOMING, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, AND CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES. COLDEST TEMPERATURES WILL BE INLAND FROM THE LAKE ERIE AND LAKE ONTARIO SHORELINES. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. COLD SENSITIVE VEGETATION CAN BE COVERED OR BROUGHT INSIDE IF POSSIBLE TO PROTECT FROM COLD AND FROST. &&