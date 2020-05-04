More than two months had passed since Emily Bonacci’s parents had seen their youngest grandchildren. During that time the freedom to visit family members — or anyone, for that matter — had changed in a manner no one saw coming.
COVID-19 ushered in an era of social distancing. One of the many side effects: Grandparents would not be able to dote on their children’s children in customary fashion.
On April 20, Bonacci, who lives with her longtime boyfriend, David Tuper, coordinated a get-together so that her mom, Mary; her dad, Sam; and her stepmother, Michelle, would be able to see Emily and David’s twin 3-year-old granddaughters, Kenzie and Savannah, and 10-year-old Landin Tuper, David’s son. It happened in the parking lot of North Street Apartments in Geneva, where Mary lives.
However, the showers of affection normally reserved for grandparents and grandchildren were absent.
“The whole situation was definitely different,” Emily, 39, explained. “It’s not normal for my family to not hug when we see each other. Standing apart was just an odd feeling. It’s very unlike us.
“Mom was very excited to see (the kids),” Emily continued. “She was trying to get them to sing with her, say their ABCs, trying to get them to laugh. Dad and Michelle were very happy to see them as well. I could tell it seemed more difficult for my father not to be able to hug them, hold them, let alone not get close to them.”
Part of the reason Emily had thought about a “drive-by” with her parents was because her dad and stepmom aren’t versed in the technology that allows them to see their grandkids in a remote, or virtual, manner.
Sam and Michelle, who live in Border City, are not the only grandparents lacking the ability to communicate in that way.
“Many of the suggestions out there are focused on using technology, like FaceTime, email, and apps like House Party,” explained Caitlin Horrocks, a clinical therapist at Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes. “However, we need to remember that this kind of technology does not fit into the mindset of many aging adults.
“Writing letters, drawing pictures, making postcards are ways to help people use the creative process and connect,” she added. “Or, if someone is feeling less creative, greeting cards and photos are another fun way to bond. And, for families that want to go large, care-packages are always exciting. Favorite snacks, movies, and toys, craft supplies, or self-care tools are all possibilities.”
The team of counselors at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital’s John D. Kelly Center in Penn Yan suggested scavenger hunts put together by grandparents, Tic-Tac-Toe on windows, story time over the phone, and signs in the yard as ways to connect. The idea they really emphasized: having children color pictures and mail them to their grandparents.
For those grandpas and grandmas with some level of available technology, Horrocks offered other ideas.
“A fun way to connect both low-level and high-level technologies would be to send a game with a letter, and then play the game through video call,” she said. “Uno is a great example: Grandparents have one deck and grandkids have the other. And, everyone can play together without being in the same room.
“It’s also helpful to video everyday moments and share these with grandparents. Many people only focus on the highlights, making grandparents feel like they are on the outside. However, if they can watch the family making dinner together, or building Legos, they can feel like a part of the group.”
When Emily was 4-5 months pregnant with the couple’s twins, Scott drove her to Philadelphia for a procedure called a twin-to-twin transfusion. It was required because Savannah was getting more nutrients from her mom’s placenta than Kenzie.
It paved the way for a safe birth, two healthy children and grandparents who adore them.
Emily and David’s families extend well beyond the borders of their 2-acre property in Sodus, though.
Emily also has a 20-year-old son, Jonathan Monahan, who is currently serving in the Marine Corps. David has two other children, a 12-year-old daughter, Brooke, and 16-year-old son, Jordan, that live with his ex-wife. In addition, Emily has two nephews who live in North Carolina, another in Utah, a niece in Oklahoma, and a nephew and niece in Rochester.
While everyone in the family is struggling with the new order of grandparent-grandchild relationship, Emily is hopeful technology can ease her parents’ disappointment about the current state of things.
“My mother has video chat, and I try to do that as much as possible with her,” she said. “My brother, Pete, set up my dad and Michelle with video chat in their computer. They are still learning how it works … hopefully, we will be able to connect more. I sure hope as the weather gets nicer we will be able to stop in from time to time, whether in the parking lot or a park to visit in person.”
Until St. Patrick’s Day, Judy DeJohn looked forward to Tuesdays as much as any day of the week. It’s the day she babysat her 27-month-old grandson, Leo. Leo spent another weekday with his maternal grandmother, and the rest of the week at daycare.
“(My husband David and I) went almost a month without seeing him,” Judy said. “It was heartbreaking for sure, and we worried so about how a 2-year-old could deal with such change in his life.”
Until April 11, the DeJohns, who live in Geneva, saw Leo and his mom and dad, Anthony and Laura DeJohn, only through FaceTime. Since then, David and Judy have stopped at their son and daughter-in-law’s Canandaigua residence for three porch visits. Grandson was separated from grandparents by a sliding-glass door; it was open at the very top so all involved could hear each other’s words.
“After this first visit we realized Leo was just happy to see us even if glass was in between,” Judy said. “Leo’s young age worked to everyone’s advantage, and as much as Leo’s life changed drastically, his Mama is a schoolteacher who is now at home and Dada is also mostly working from home. We miss them and our shared lives so much. We are hoping we can start getting closer to Leo using social distancing.”
The situation has been even tougher for David’s parents, Tony, 92, and Connie, 91. They winter in Florida and return to Geneva for the summer. They flew home April 11.
“We order groceries online and drop them off on their back porch,” Judy said. “Even though David practices social distancing at work, he doesn’t visit his parents and only talks to them on the phone or through the glass door at their home.
“For the time being David’s parents’ routine of playing golf, cards, visiting friends and family, and going out for dinner no longer exists. They miss Leo too and haven’t seen him since Christmas. I am sure they will do a porch visit as soon as the weather permits.”
Dr. John Ghertner has been involved with medicine in Western New York for more than four decades. The Sodus resident is well known throughout Wayne County for his work with Wayne Action for Racial Equality, along with other groups like Rural and Migrant Ministry, and Kids for College.
Ghertner, who advocated for wearing face masks before social distancing was instituted, works mostly from home right now. In an email to the Times last month, he expressed a sentiment shared by many grandparents right now.
“We haven’t seen our grandkids, which is killing us,” Ghertner said.