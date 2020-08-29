This is a copy of the letter that the Seneca County Board of Supervisors sent to Gov. Cuomo:
Dear Governor:
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors wrote to you on June 30 urging you to fast-track the reopening of del Lago Resort & Casino. It has been over a month and del Lago, the economic driver of our region, remains closed with no sign of hope.
We deeply understand the fears around reopening given the quick spread of this virus, however, if done safely, del Lago can thrive while keeping infection rates low.
Recently, we’ve seen your Administration allow for fitness centers, gyms and bowling alleys to reopen. Today, almost every business in New York can reopen and operate under CDC and state guidelines, allowing us a chance to start on a path forward toward a critical economic recovery.
Since early June, re-openings within New York have even included large Indian Nation casinos. Despite many reports of lax COVID-19 protocols at these Indian Nation casinos, there has not been any indication that the virus has re-emerged in these areas. Furthermore, several of these casinos pay little to nothing in taxes to the state or our country in the last four years, so as Indian Nation casinos are up and running, our area has yet to benefit.
Commercial casinos have been one of only a few industries to remain shuttered in New York — destroying a viable chance for these businesses to recover after months of being closed.
Many members of our community work at del Lago. After inaction from the federal government, our residents have lost a significant portion of their unemployment benefits. They have been out of work since March, are scared about their future and desperately want to return to work. We need to gain back some sense of normalcy. So while we understand why your Administration does not believe casinos are essential, we promise you, to the workforce the industry supports — they are.
Casino’s provide good-paying jobs to hardworking New Yorkers to support their families. Furthermore, casinos have the capability to jumpstart the local economy through boosting tourism and local vendor partnerships. We’ve experienced the first-hand positive effects a casino can have on a community through one of our own, del Lago.
Del Lago Resort & Casino has consistently put Seneca County first, and this pandemic is no different. Del Lago has developed comprehensive safety guidelines that meet or exceed state and federal standards to help ensure the welfare of guests, staff members and our greater community. This casino is prepared to reopen and we are asking your Administration to give them a chance to succeed.
if del Lago’s doors remain closed, we all hurt. We estimate a loss in revenue to Seneca County and Town of Tyre alone in 2020 to exceed $4 million. The entire Finger Lakes Region needs del Lago now than ever to help us navigate these uncertain times and to build us back.
We are again respectfully asking the state to fast-track the reopening of del Lago Resort & Casino. If reopened, del Lago will safely bring back jobs and generate much-needed revenue for our region.
Under your leadership, New York state went from being the largest hotspot of COVID-19 in the country to a state with one of the lowest rates of infection and death. This unimaginable progress can be directly attributed to your steady leadership during this time of disaster. We, as a community, came together to slow the spread, and we are proud of what our state has accomplished.
Now, as we remain cautiously optimistic that the worst is behind us, we must prioritize how to support our local businesses — both large and small.
We need businesses like del Lago Resort & Casino to reopen and stay open, and we need your help.