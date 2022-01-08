This is a response to the Guest Appearance in the Dec. 24 Insight section of the Finger Lakes Times, headlined “Ontario County and the big fail.”
As was stated, we are now 21 months into a global pandemic that has upended all our lives and resulted in the deaths of 140 Ontario County residents. But I would like to see the research on those “simple measures” that have supposedly helped to prevent the spread of the Covid virus. Because, despite the high percentage of vaccinations in NYS alongside heavy-handed mandates, Covid continues to spread, mutate and infect! Indeed, this is a virus that does not discriminate.
On Dec. 13 Gov. Hochul issued an indoor mask mandate (or proof of vaccination status) for public businesses and buildings. In the last 21 months of mandates, requirements and decrees, how has that approach slowed any spread or flattened any curve for Covid? Personally, I have never relied on our NYS government, our president, nor our county officials to keep me safe and protect my health! Furthermore, I was one of the healthcare professionals who worked non-stop in the face of adversity for the past two years. I, like others, received a PUNCH IN THE FACE when our non-elected governor fired those of us who refused to get an experimental injection … one that does not prevent the acquisition or spread of Covid!
If masks actually worked, then people would likely wear them without pushback. But without real scientific evidence for their effectiveness, and with political flip-flopping on the issue, questions have been raised (for example, the NYS FOIL document inquiry #20-10-185 of the State DOH provided no proof for mask efficacy). So, is the diminished oxygen a person breathes while wearing a mask worth the virtue-signaling of this questionable practice? We’re all tired of wearing masks.
As was stated in the Dec. 24 opinion piece, indeed, enough already. In the last (nearly) two years if masks had worked, there shouldn’t have been nearly 3.1 million Covid cases nor 58,000+ deaths in NYS. It makes no difference for our most vulnerable population. The last NYS governor realized this, and he lied about the number of Covid deaths amongst the vulnerable in nursing homes. Is it a coincidence that these homes, having been locked down for the past two years, show no significant decrease in the number of Covid cases? This is despite their staffs being masked, using PPE gowns and gloves, and being required to fulfill weekly testing requirements.
Caring should not be about making people feel guilty for coming down with a highly contagious virus. Caring should be about allowing healthcare professionals to do what they do best — attending to the sick/those in need of recovery — with the freedom to base such work on their personal spiritual beliefs and with medical autonomy! Many hospitals across the state, some now filled with traveling personnel, are at less than 10% of STAFFED beds’ availability, because our “Governor” FIRED those who had been working non-stop as healthcare heroes! And then Ms. Hochul declared a state of emergency, because of a situation she herself created! (There is NO support for those on the front lines caring for people who are sick.)
So I agree … stop playing politics with our health, and also support the decision of County Manager Chris DeBolt — similar to decisions made in 33 of New York’s 62 counties — to not waste resources enforcing unconstitutional mandates in Ontario County.