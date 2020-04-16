During the summer of 1989 my family and I went to Old Sturbridge Village and Plimoth Plantation in Massachusetts. At the age of 9, American history came alive for me as I sat in a one-room schoolhouse, talked with “Pilgrims” and toured the Mayflower II. That summer my love affair with American history began. I’m fortunate to have found a profession where I get to work with and share history every day. Yet I never thought I would actually be living through a historic moment.
Here’s my pandemic story.
I’m a “Leaper” (which means I was born on Feb. 29). To celebrate turning the big 10, I went on a trip with friends to Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia in early March. Even before the trip I was living in a bubble. My mind went from wrapping up various projects at work and trip preparations to complete vacation mode. Yet when I returned on March 11, it was as if I was coming back to a foreign country.
The only way to describe the past few weeks is a roller-coaster ride. I went from “if” the Geneva History Museum should close to canceling or postponing programs and closing the museum to the public to a complete shutdown of the Historical Society.
For the safety of my staff and visitors I spent the first weekend going to at least nine stores looking for hand soap, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. New terms like social distancing, PPE and sheltering in place have entered my vocabulary. There have been empty shelves at Wegmans and Walmart (a sight I never thought I would see). Programs and events have been canceled or postponed one right after the other (thank you Ticketmaster for refunding my “Hello, Dolly” ticket). The library and my favorite stores are closed for the foreseeable future. I’m concerned about my parents who are, due to their age, in the high risk category.
For me the night of March 18 stands out. After a board meeting (where we practiced social distancing and the tables and chairs were disinfected before and after the meeting) I stopped at Mark’s Pizza to pick up dinner, and I found a parking place on Seneca Street directly across from Mark’s. Let me repeat that I found a parking place on Seneca Street. There were only two other cars on the street and Mark’s was the only business open. Exchange Street had a few more cars and there were none on Castle. Aside from the four workers at Mark’s I saw only three other people. On my way home I cried. This was not Geneva. But this has become the new normal.
Part of the chorus to Jon Bon Jovi’s new song is “If you can’t do what you do, do what you can.” I’m staying at home and washing my hands more times than I can count. When I do go out, I practice social distancing. Through take-out I’m supporting local restaurants. I’m working from home (my parents have nicknamed my apartment Geneva Historical Society-West). It’s been an adjustment but I’ve found sticking to a schedule helps and Zoom and conference calls have become my new BFFs.
In an ever-changing situation (and some days it feels changes occur hourly) for me it’s become about the little things. Finding a can of tuna (score!) Talking with my nieces who at 9 and 11 don’t understand why they can’t see everyone but realize their birthdays this month will be very different. Binge watching TV shows I wanted to see but never had the time. Seeing the countless acts of kindness in Geneva and around the world through social media and the news. Finding new heroes like Andrew Cuomo and healthcare workers. And the continued good health of my loved ones.
Let me put on my historian’s hat for moment. We are all living through a historic moment. And no matter your age, we all have a story to tell. I encourage you to find a way to tell your story. Draw a picture. Keep a journal. Take photos. Write a song, poem or letter. Create a video. Make a collage. All that matters is you tell your story. Through “We Stayed At Home: A Record of Geneva During the 2020 Pandemic,” the Geneva Historical Society would like to collect these stories. We will regularly share submissions through our Facebook page, website and Instagram, and some will become part of our collection. If you would like to share your story, go to www.genevahistoricalsociety.com.
There are a lot of unknowns right now, and it will probably be this way for a while but together we will get through this. All you have to do is look back to our collected past for reassurance. Life will be different but we will get through this.
Be well and stay healthy.