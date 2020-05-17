People in the United States frequently say that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. But are they entitled to hold — and to popularize — opinions that are based on falsehoods?
One such cluster of lies blames China for the COVID-19 virus. Instead of owning up to mistakes made in the United States, it circulates falsehood and innuendo.
Lie No. 1 is that China intentionally caused the pandemic. Scientists reject the assertion that the virus was created as a bio-weapon in a Wuhan lab. In fact, one genetic study reveals that the virus was in France already in December 2019, several days before it emerged in China.
Lie No. 2 is that China covered up the emergence of the novel coronavirus. In fact, China reported it to the World Health Organization on New Year’s Eve. China publicly released the virus’ genetic code on Jan. 12.
Lie number three is that China deliberately spread the virus. In fact, on Jan. 23, China put Wuhan and other nearby cities on a strict lockdown. Travel into and out of the cities was stopped. Roads were blocked. Residents were confined to their homes. At the time, many Western observers were critical of what appeared to be extreme measures. There were fewer than 600 cases in China and approximately 20 deaths. In contrast, a national emergency was not declared in the United States until March 12. At the time, there were over 1,600 reported cases and 40 deaths.
People all over the world are suffering from COVID-19. Some are suffering because they are very, very sick. Some are suffering because they’ve lost loved ones. Some are suffering because every day they care for patients on ventilators who may not recover and who will not be able to hold the hand of a loved one in their last minutes. Some are suffering because they are out of work, unable to pay the bills, and uncertain about what happens next.
Inserting partisan propaganda and lies into this unbearable situation is irresponsible.
An additional lie appearing in Joe Fitzgerald’s May 10 Guest Appearance needs to be called out: The claim that the President, the governors, and local leaders are united in responding to the public health crisis. Anyone paying even superficial attention to the news knows that this is not true. The White House has been at odds with the governors, using Twitter to egg on armed demonstrators in protests in Democratic states. Across the country (most recent stories have come out of Florida and Colorado), cities are openly violating state stay-at-home directives. The House and the Senate are deeply divided over what sort of aid and support will be provided to cities and states, not to mention the tens of millions facing long-term unemployment.
Those who are really interested in unity will steer clear of outmoded anti-communist propaganda. Now is a time for an evidence-based approach to public health, one oriented to protect everyone from the contagious and deadly coronavirus.