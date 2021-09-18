Here’s what I remember back in 1966 when I went away to college: I can finally get out of bed when I want; I get to decide what I will have for dinner; I get to come home whatever time I choose. After 18 years of being told what to do, I finally get to make my own decisions.
Going away to college was more about freedom and independence than getting a good education. The drinking age back then was only 18, and I remember walking back from the supermarket carrying a case of beer and a few food items. There were some high school students on a porch near our apartment and as we waked by they said, “You guys got it made. Cigarettes and beer.”
Behind my attempt at humor is a more serious message, however.
We value our independence and freedom. We don’t like being told what to do. I remember the battle over seatbelts for cars. If I want to take the risk of getting injured in an accident, it’s my decision to take that risk. The same thing happened when we forced people to wear motorcycle helmets and created smoking restrictions in restaurants. I’ve got the right to make my own decisions, stay out of my business.
My wife and kids will tell you I don’t like being told what to do. I accept responsibility for my bad decisions, and I’ll live with the consequences, but I’ve earned the right to make my own damn decisions.
Fast forward to 2021. I choose not to drink and drive. I couldn’t live with myself if I caused an accident and injured a family. I’m not a tree hugger, but I’m concerned about the environment, and I willingly participate in recycling because I feel an obligation to the next generation. Multiple sources have taught me that we don’t live in a vacuum. I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase that the world is getting smaller and there is an interdependence that ties us all together.
I tolerate many laws and regulations that I’m not particularly fond of. I accept them and follow them based on the premise that I need to consider what’s best for society as a whole. My goal is to replace “I” with “we.” It would be easy to find dozens of regulations that infringe on my personal freedoms. It may not be what “I” want, but I realize that trying to address the needs and wants of everyone is not a realistic goal.
Relationships of any size (two people or 2 million) require all parties to get beyond what “I want.” I want to burn trash in my backyard, but it definitely has a negative impact on my neighbors. I don’t want to pay taxes, but how do we support the police, firefighters, education and public hospitals? I don’t like the government in my business, but when the pig farmer wants to put his business next to our schools, hospitals or my backyard, I’m suddenly in favor of zoning regulations.
My mom never said this life thing would be easy. It is hard (actually impossible) to please all of the people all of the time. The discussion of what’s a reasonable infringement on people’s rights is a difficult conversation. When it comes to saving lives, it would be my hope that both sides can compromise. I find myself struggling to find polite ways to convince us all to make sacrifices that will benefit my friends, my neighbors and the population as a whole. We’ve got to get beyond what “I want” and replace “I” with “we.” Please!
Polio ... rubella ... measles ... mumps ... chicken pox.
Do mask and vaccine mandates infringe on people’s rights? Of course they do.
Do they save lives? Of course they do.