After 10 years of my professional life spent demonstrating just how essential libraries are to the lives of individuals in our communities, imagine my librarian horror of being told libraries are non-essential during the NYS PAUSE. As a mother of two with limited internet access, I am feeling just how essential the library is to making sure my children have access to reading and research materials, the ability to download audio books using a strong WiFi connection, and the opportunity to connect with others to learn and explore. I’ve missed my library as much as you do!
On Thursday, we received word that libraries in our region are considered a Phase 1 business, and my staff and I are now able to enter our library building. The Ford Library trustees have adopted a phased plan of re-opening. This includes a period of staff catching up on the work that is literally piling up at the door. This will be quickly followed by contactless book and material pickup in our vestibule.
As social distancing restrictions are slowly lifted, we can allow for essential library usage — computer/internet as well as printing/scanning/faxing — as space permits. Library staff will encourage booking appointments to receive help with job applications, online forms and technology support. We will provide laptops for patrons to use that will be sanitized after each use and each staff member can assist with remote computer access. Our re-opening plan allows for flexibility while maintaining safety for employees and for the public.
The Ford Library held 810 programs in 2019 with over 6,400 people in attendance. Programming is a way of life at the Ford Library. We have only mildly jumped into the online program offerings as many of us are feeling burned out with online engagement. IT Luke is offering a weekly Dungeons and Dragons program, Librarian Heather has held Bring What You Are Reading book discussions, and through our Facebook page we are offering tons of links for learning. What we are all seeking right now is human connection.
We are planning outdoor August programs including a Plein Air Painting series with Vanessa Varjian and a Zumba on the Lawn series. Both classes are sponsored by the Delavan Foundation and both will be streamed online if we are unable to host the classes in person. We just received a $2,125 grant from the Upstate Theater Coalition for a FairFrame for a two-week Kid Film Lab camp. If we can host a small-size program, we feel giving pre-teens and teens the opportunity this summer to document their experience would be very important. Kid Film Lab camp will be followed by a week-long YouTube production camp with IT Luke.
Our 2020 Finger Lakes Community Art’s Grant will bring artist Annmarie Zwack to Ovid to help us make a tiled mosaic on a library wall to celebrate our community. The project will take place over the summer months and can involve small working groups in a large space. We will work hard to make this project fit within the parameters of social distance as another way of helping people process what community means to them.
Ford Library staff are working daily so please feel free to email ideas and suggestions or ask us questions. We enjoy hearing from our library users and we crave a daily mental work challenge. We look forward to announcing our date to share our library materials.
For library assistance, please contact the Ford Library: contact@ovidlibrary.org or (607) 869-3031.