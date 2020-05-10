Dear Friends and Neighbors,
We hope this letter finds you and your families safe and healthy. The last few months have been very trying for our country, state, and community. We have seen a virus spread throughout the world and across America that has forced us to change our way of life. Events of all kinds have been canceled, schools are now closed for the remainder of the academic year and people are gathering virtually. We continue to find ourselves in uncharted waters with more questions than answers at times.
As a result of New York State on PAUSE we have seen the number of cases and deaths continue to decline statewide, including in Ontario County — a bright light at the end of the darkness we’ve been in. As this pandemic continues, we encourage you to continue to follow state and federal guidelines including those put forth by the CDC. Social distancing, wearing masks in public and careful handwashing are key components in beating this virus.
We know everyone is eager to gather in their favorite restaurant again, get their hair cut, nails done, attend a concert at the Smith, etc. However, as we move forward and our community and state begin to reopen in phases, we ask for your patience, vigilance in sticking to guidelines and rules, and overall understanding. We encourage you to find ways to continue supporting our local businesses that are open as you can.
We must continue to work together to stay safe, healthy and prepared as this crisis continues. There are many organizations in our city providing community outreach to those who need help during these difficult times. If you can support them with a donation or your time, we encourage you to do so. The City’s partnership website ConnectGeneva.com lists these organizations and provided fresh local perspective on the impact of COVID-19 as we navigate this unprecedented crisis together.
We’re proud to announce that the city will begin a Facebook Live series starting on Wednesday, May 13 at noon; it will run every two weeks on Wednesdays. This series will provide pertinent information to residents from community partners, department heads, and city staff. This will be an opportunity for you to get answers to questions you may have and to see and listen to what your city is doing for you during this pandemic. If you are not on Facebook, you may listen to the series on other platforms that are still being discussed. We hope that you will find these informative and useful.
Like communities across our nation, in the coming weeks and months we will be faced with budgetary constraints and large revenue losses. Please know that we will act in the best interest of our entire community to stabilize our city’s economy and move us toward a brighter, prosperous future. We encourage you to reach out with concerns, questions, and input about any issues facing our great city. The bottom line is we are here to listen, we are working for and with you, and are honored to serve this incredible community. We hope that you and your families continue to stay safe and well. We’re all in this together!
Sincerely,
Geneva City Council