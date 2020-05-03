Individuals and families should always have a plan in place for an emergency.
When it comes to your health and the health of the ones you love, a plan provides a level of security and stability for everyone. In these uncertain times, more than ever, the need to make sure that we all have certain basic and critical legal documents prepared is crucial. They are important tools that, should they be needed, will help you and your family navigate the medical and financial burdens that you may encounter. These include your Health Care Proxy and Living Will, Power of Attorney, and Last Will and Testament. However, not everyone is familiar with the basics of these must-have health care documents.
What is a Health Care Proxy?
A Health Care Proxy is a document that allows you to appoint another person as an “agent” to make medical decisions for you in the event that you lose your capacity to make such decisions. You can only have one agent appointed at any one time, although you may name alternates in the event that your primary agent cannot or will not serve.
Your agent’s authority will be activated when you are incapacitated, as determined by the physician in charge of your care to a reasonable degree of medical certainty. You regain the ability to make your own decisions, and your agent’s authority will cease, when you regain such capacity.
It is recommended that a HIPPA Authorization is included in your Health Care Proxy document so that medical providers can disclose information to your agent to help your agent make informed decisions about your care.
Naming an agent to act on your behalf in a medical emergency is an important tool so that you know who will be making these decisions on your behalf, and eliminate any uncertainty among family and loved ones in such an event.
What is a Living Will?
A Living Will is a document in which you direct future healthcare decisions on your behalf, specifically in regards to withholding or the withdrawing of life-sustaining treatment that prolongs the process of dying.
Living Wills are often called Advance Directives, because you are making specific decisions in advance, anticipating a future medical condition. In New York, in the event that you are brain dead with no expectation of recovery you must explicitly indicate in the document whether you DO or DO NOT want to remain on artificial nutrition and hydration. The directives indicated by you in the Living Will will only apply when you are permanently unconscious (e.g. in a persistent vegetative state); or conscious but with irreversible brain damage and will never regain the ability to make decisions or express your wishes.
Putting a Living Will in place can alleviate your Health Care Agent from having to make decisions without the benefit of knowing what your wishes might have been, since you’ve made the advance directive of what you want done under these specific circumstances. With this in place, your wishes will be effectuated, and those you love will not have to make an often agonizing decision, instead your specific wishes will be carried out.
What is a Power of Attorney?
A Power of Attorney is a document that allows you to appoint an “agent” to manage a broad range of your affairs. By appointing an agent to act on your behalf, you delegate legal authority on another to make property, financial and other legal decisions for you.
In New York, there are different types of Power of Attorney, the most frequently used being the General Durable Power of Attorney. This power is effective once the document is signed and notarized by both you and your agent, and the power remains effective if you become incapacitated. In the event of an emergency, your agent can manage your life affairs, from paying your bills, managing your property and financial circumstances, speaking and coordinating with health care insurance, healthcare billing, government benefits, and a myriad of other business affairs you may need taken care of while you cannot.
Too often families attempt to obtain a Power of Attorney for a loved one because they cannot get banks, health insurance companies, and creditors to speak with them or give them information, only to find that their loved one cannot execute a Power of Attorney at that juncture because they are incapacitated. Without a Power of Attorney, the family is left to seek a guardianship through the court system, which can be time consuming and costly.
Why would my Last Will and Testament be important?
Your Will operates to transfer the things that you own at the time of your death. This includes directing where your assets will be distributed, after the payment of things such as funeral expenses, administrative expenses of your estate, taxes, debt and liabilities. In addition, there are many other directives that can be carried out through your Will, such as appointing a Guardian of the Person for minor children, establishing trusts and naming trustees to manage your minor children’s finances, and dictating burial wishes and ceremonial wishes. You will also nominate an Executor, who will be the person you choose to carry out all of these wishes and handle your affairs after your death.
It is important to note that upon death, your Power of Attorney and Health Care Proxy cease and the powers extended under those documents are no longer effective. At that time, your Executor takes over all of your affairs (once formally appointed by the Surrogate Court).
Taken together, these documents create a powerful repertoire of tools that can be used to navigate many difficulties to make sure your interests are looked after, and that your loved ones have a road map to follow instead of your affairs being left up in the air and the uncertainty that creates for everyone involved. It is recommended that you review your estate planning and health related documents, and if you have not created a plan, that you strongly consider creating one. If something happens to you, your loved ones will be dealing with the emotional fallout of those circumstances and the last thing you want to leave them also dealing with is confusion and uncertainty as to who will take on what roles, and what your instructions might have been.
With the world grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a stark reminder of the importance of having these healthcare documents in place. A small investment in time and money today to ensure that your affairs are in order can save a lengthy process of time and expense in the event of an emergency when you can no longer make these decisions. We highly recommend that you contact an attorney to discuss your options and put together a plan that works for you.