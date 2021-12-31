The Republican-led boards of supervisors in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties have stated they won’t enforce Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive order that everyone must wear facial coverings at all indoor public places.
Since these same county supervisors also recognize the importance of wearing face masks in stopping the spread of Covid, as evidenced by the fact that they continue to encourage people to voluntarily mask up, I suspect their defiance of the governor is politically motivated. If Hochul was a Republican, I believe local boards of supervisors would have been more cooperative.
It is noteworthy that the three Democratic members of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors were not included in the drafting of the board’s position on mask mandates. In Ontario County, board Chairman Jack Marren continues to oppose Hochul’s mask mandate, notwithstanding the fact that Ontario County Health Director Mary Beer, a registered nurse, told the Finger Lakes Times that Hochul’s mandate was necessary (FLT, Dec. 11).
As for reliance on “voluntary” compliance, go into supermarkets and you will see many maskless shoppers. Store personnel ignore this situation, even though there are signs at entrances stating that masking is required. Store managers take the position that if local officials will not enforce the governor’s executive order, why should the stores?
As a result, we will continue to witness alarming increases in the spread of Covid, and in the number of people who are hospitalized and who die from it.
While wearing a facial mask will provide some protection to the wearer, the primary purpose of facial coverings is to protect others. That is why it is essential that mask mandates be strictly enforced. Let’s say that a shopper unknowingly has Covid and goes to Tops, Wegmans or another store unmasked. That person has the potential to spread the virus to everyone else in the store, including those who are masked. The other shoppers, in turn, can pass on the virus to their families, friends, and co-workers.
Case in point: Recently, a California elementary school teacher spread the delta variant of Covid to 50 percent of the students in her classroom. The students were masked and the teacher took off her mask only briefly to read aloud while standing at least six feet away from the students closest to her, but this brief unmasking interlude had bad consequences. At the time, the teacher had undiagnosed, asymptomatic Covid. Most of the children who became infected sat in the rows closest to her. The children passed the infection to parents and siblings.
When the earlier masking and other restrictions were eased because of the Covid vaccine, only those who were unvaccinated were still expected to continue wearing the masks. But since proof of vaccination was not required, unvaccinated and unmasked people were mingling with both masked and unmasked vaccinated people. All this at a time when many people stopped adhering to guidelines about social distancing, frequent handwashing, keeping our hands away from our faces and other practices to help prevent the spread of Covid.
While getting vaccinated is crucial to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths, we have learned that these vaccinations, especially because of the emergence of Covid variants, do not prevent the vaccinated from getting or spreading this virus. In these troubling times, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” necessitates reinstituting and requiring practices such as face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status. Such practices also help prevent the flu and even the common cold from spreading.
If for medical reasons such as COPD people have problems with masks, plastic face shields that don’t impose difficulties for vulnerable people should be required. We also can purchase inexpensive plastic devices that make breathing easier while wearing masks.
By their actions, the misguided county supervisors are signaling their county health departments to disregard their obligations to protect public health, as it pertains to Hochul’s mandate, even though in all likelihood health department staff would like to enforce the mandate.
When Republican elected officials won’t enforce legitimate and lawful masking directives issued by Democratic officials, they not only become complicit in the unnecessary suffering which Covid has inflicted, they also promote anarchy whereby people are given the option to ignore laws or executive orders they don’t want to comply with. If Republican officials disregard laws or executive orders that are designed to greatly reduce the tragedies caused by the spread of Covid, they then adopt the same misguided mindsets of the Democratic elected officials who look the other way in the face of other forms of lawlessness including rioting, looting, vandalism, larceny, arson, and even murder. The Democratic leadership in our country also should be held accountable for the chaos resulting from the breakdown of security at our southern borders.
About her masking mandate, Gov. Hochul said, “This is about getting us through a pandemic so we can finally say to everybody: ‘You no longer need to wear a mask.’” Her immediate goal is to help the state get through the holiday season without Covid cases escalating further.
Regardless of how long a masking mandate may be necessary, the minor inconvenience of keeping our masks on is a small price to pay for greatly reducing the awful consequences that will continue to occur. As David Shaw’s Dec. 16 FLT article about Seneca County supervisors’ decision not to enforce Hochul’s executive order noted, “Ovid Mayor Leon Kelly offered a sobering counterpoint to the debate when he told the board that his eldest son, who would not wear a mask, died of Covid in September.”