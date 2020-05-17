In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our neighbors across New York state are struggling against unprecedented hardships, including hunger.
With schools closed, millions of children are missing out on critical meals. As businesses lay off or furlough workers, local families — many of them for the first time — are forced to make difficult choices at the grocery store, or rely on the emergency food system.
Our organizations, along with the entire Feeding America network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 partner pantries and meal programs, are working around the clock to help families put food on the table. However, we cannot do this work alone. The only way to ensure no one goes hungry during, and after, the coronavirus crisis is through stronger government investment in our federal nutrition programs, namely the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
According to a recent survey of the Feeding America network, food banks reported an average 60 percent increase in demand. While organizations like Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Foodlink, and FeedMore WNY are doing what we do best — feeding people in crisis — we are struggling to keep up with the demand due to what Feeding America’s CEO called a “perfect storm” of complications: a rapid rise in demand combined with a weakened food supply chain.
Our organizations have distributed an average of 48% more pounds of food due to the impacts of the pandemic. We’ve had to adapt the way we distribute food to keep our community members safe and as healthy as possible. Each week, we see an increased need.
But we cannot expect food banks to completely shoulder the task of feeding our nation’s most vulnerable citizens during one of its greatest times of need. If we’re serious about adequately addressing the spike in hunger in our region, strengthening SNAP must be prioritized by our elected officials.
During a recent food distribution in Painted Post, when the topic of SNAP was mentioned, Rep. Tom Reed said, “We really need to focus on relief for the working individuals.” Of the 37,903 families that depend on SNAP in the 23rd Congressional District, 70% are working families, according to the USDA. These households desperately need help, which is why Congress should increase SNAP benefits by 15 percent — similar to what was done following the Great Recession — so we can help feed families who are struggling against hunger. SNAP is proven to help safeguard the food security of people in times of need and its strength is unparalleled. In fact, for every meal the Feeding America network provides, SNAP provides nine.
SNAP is not only an anti-hunger powerhouse; it is also a critical economic multiplier. When low-income families receive SNAP benefits to purchase groceries, those dollars are circulated within and stimulate local economies. As unemployment claims across the country continue to surge, it is likely that an economic downturn will follow the end of our present public health emergency. Increasing SNAP benefits will help make the program even more responsive to any economic downswing that is sure to come. To that point, the Congressional Budget Office rated an increase in SNAP benefits as one of the most cost-effective ways to boost economic growth and create jobs in a weak economy.
In the midst of heightened hunger and impending economic distress, strengthening SNAP is a no-brainer. Congress and the administration have already passed legislation that includes some much-needed support. However, they need to do more to help our New York State neighbors in need. As our organizations continue to find ways to cope with the huge breadth of need for emergency food assistance, we call on our lawmakers to swiftly increase SNAP benefits by 15 percent in any upcoming COVID-19 relief legislation for the duration of the economic downturn. As our communities continue to weather extraordinary circumstances, we need extraordinary help. More than ever, this means increasing SNAP benefits for people facing hunger.