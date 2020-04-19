If ever there was a need for the public and public servants to have accurate information it would seem to be now, in the midst of a global pandemic. The adage “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes” — reputed by some to have come from Mark Twain — is in full effect. We have all kinds of internet savvy, self-appointed hacks who confuse opinions with fact and have no standards that would suggest they practice any kind of code of truth or responsibility to their readers. And because we do, this constant stream of misinformation and outright lying reduces the effectiveness of a collective, coordinated, and intelligent response to this and many other challenges.
This is why we will always need a free and professional press, still embodied in our traditional “mainstream media” — newspapers and journals — and staffed with people who subscribe to the code of journalistic ethics/guidelines.
What is that?
While there are some variations, it includes principles of truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity, fairness and public accountability. The guidelines also suggest that journalists should strive toward ideals of “limitation of harm” and presumption of innocence (that, according to Wikipedia).
So while we are clapping and saluting and supporting all the people on the front lines who are fighting this pandemic at great sacrifice to their own personal safety, we also need to be supporting what I call the responsible free press or as is known in history, the Fourth Estate.
It is interesting to note these standards have their roots planted deeply in the founding of our country but go even further back to old world descriptions of social hierarchy — nobles, clergy, and urban/rural peasants, the three estates. By the time the conversation got to our colonies the first three referred to the co-equal branches of democratic government — the legislature, the administrative (or executive) and the judiciary.
That is when the concept of the “Fourth Estate” emerged as the free press, which was to act as an overseer of the first three. Its purpose was to inform and communicate so that citizens could actively participate in management of the country’s affairs.
It is relevant to mention that our forefathers were so convinced of the need and importance of the Fourth Estate that they enshrined it in the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1791:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
So this is my plug and appeal for the free, responsible press as represented in the narrower slice of the free press often called the “main stream media,” or the print press as embodied in our daily newspapers — local, regional, and national — or other outlets that subscribe to the principles of professional, journalistic conduct and ethical behavior.
Today the standard bearers of this journalistic code and ethics are in jeopardy as never before. And with this COVID-19 pandemic, the need for straight talk and fact-based journalism is more evident than ever. An informed public responds more in line with scientific information and usually more quickly. And the smartest response is what we need. With fact-based media, the recursive nature of reporting brings to the fore rapidly evolving information and trends that allow regular course corrections. This also allows government to respond even more effectively. Public officials need to have the free press to disseminate fact-based policy responses more effectively and, in return, be accountable to the free press.
And while the foundation of the Fourth Estate resides in our constitution, it places responsibility on the electorate to sort out and differentiate and monitor the lies and hyperbole that are replete throughout the media regardless of the source.
The COVID-19 dilemma for the mainstream print press makes my plea even more dire because many of the businesses that advertise in these outlets are closed or under reduced operation. In the case of the Finger Lakes Times, they forge on anyway with multiple updates and status reports about the local response to the pandemic. The only thing that pays for these pages of research and information are the subscriptions and the greatly reduced advertising.
Dan Rather sounded the alarm a couple of years ago in an Aug. 16, 2018 article in The Atlantic magazine.
“The institution of a free press in America is presently in a state of crisis greater than I have ever seen in my lifetime, and perhaps in any moment in this nation’s history. The winds of instability howl from many directions: a sustained attack on press freedom from those in political power, crumbling business models, rapidly changing technologies, and some self-inflicted wounds. This is a test, not only for those of us who work in journalism, but also for the nation as a whole.
“I hope we can find a sustainable means to better support online journalism, perhaps through micropayments or bundled subscriptions. And we have to connect the explosion in the consumption of news on social media to the funding of the outfits that actually do the original reporting. Anyone who cares about a free press should play a part. If you value quality journalism, support it through donations and subscriptions.”
Please support the Finger Lakes Times. The information its staff provides on local affairs and government cannot be replaced. We need them now more than ever — to be safe, to work together, and to improve our democracy. All that for less than $2 a day.
About that old adage sometimes attributed to Mark Twain: A New York Times piece in 2017 focused on a website called Quote Investigator, established in 2010, that found research showing the adage is more likely attributable to the English satirist Jonathan Swift.
Even quotations about lies can be vetted and authenticated by the Fourth Estate.
Robert K. Camera represents Ward 4 on the Geneva City Council.