NEWARK — When he learned people 75 and over were eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Ralph Jurgens called a state vaccination hotline first thing Monday morning.
“They told me to call back. They were inundated with calls,” Jurgens recalled. “They said to call back later, and they never asked for my number.”
About 10 minutes later, Jurgens — a 75-year-old Ontario resident — got a call from Rochester Regional Health to set up a Wednesday appointment at a drive-thru clinic at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
While RRH officials said the timing of the call likely was coincidence, it didn’t matter to Jurgens.
“I was amazed at the response and am happy to get this vaccine,” he said. “Anything that will make this thing go away.”
Jurgens was one of 50 people — most of them Wayne County residents — who got their first dose Wednesday. They will get the second dose Feb. 10.
“People really seemed grateful about getting the vaccine,” said Stephanie Dodd, RRH’s director of nursing, who organized the clinic. “We felt the drive-thru method was better for the patients, who can stay in their vehicle. It’s a little more difficult for us, but more convenient for the patient.”
The clinic was one of 10 scheduled this week by RRH, with others held at Unity Hospital in Rochester, as well as sites in Batavia and Irondequoit. Another clinic at Newark-Wayne is slated for Thursday, with another 50 people to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
While RRH also includes Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, Dodd said for now the local clinics will be held at Newark-Wayne, which has set up a covered drive-thru station.
Those who get appointments have generally received services through the RRH system or the Greater Rochester Independent Practice Association, a physician-led partnership between RRH and more than 1,300 doctors in Western New York and the Finger Lakes.
“There will likely be more clinics as more vaccine is available,” Dodd said, noting people are called randomly through an auto-dial system. “If there is no response, we move on to the next person.”
Jurgens said he was only disappointed that his wife, who is months away from turning 75, couldn’t get the vaccine as well.
“I was hoping she could come with me today and get this over with,” he said. “I had no problems with the shot. I usually get a flu shot, and this was no different. Everybody needs to do this so we can get COVID back in the bottle.”
Another Wayne County resident who got the vaccine Wednesday was 78-year-old John Paddock of Clyde.
“I had no reservations about getting this vaccine. I get a flu shot every year,” he said. “This was no worse, no better. It’s not like they are sticking you with a pitchfork.”
While people who get appointments at RRH vaccine clinics are chosen randomly, people can call the New York State Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-697-4829. They can also go online at covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov