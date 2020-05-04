Entertainment has taken a big hit with the COVID-19-related closures.
Whether you used to spend your free time patronizing restaurants, movie theaters, live concerts, museums or sporting events, it’s clear that other options need to be explored for our daily dose of fun and relaxation.
For many, time has opened up to pick up a good book (you can only watch so much Netflix, right?) If you’re looking for ideas on which book to dive into here are what some your Finger Lakes neighbors are reading:
Matt Cook, Newark school superintendent: Although he’s certainly still extremely busy during the day, Cook finds himself with more time in the evening since he’s not attending school concerts or sporting events.
He loves mystery/detective novels and said he just finished the new John Sandford novel “Masked Prey.” He’s also currently reading Ron Chernow’s “Hamilton” and “The Culture Code” by Daniel Coyle, which focuses on how to build a positive workplace culture.
Cook was a history minor in college and is a huge fan of the Hamilton musical (he’s seen it five times!)
“Understanding the philosophical and political underpinnings of one of our founding fathers helps provide prospective to our current political climate,” he wrote in an email.
“The Culture Code,” he said, is helpful in that it’s relevant to the very unusual time education finds itself in due to COVID-19, which has forced the delivery of education in new and different ways.
“My mind is focused on how to help our scholars, parents and staff get through the next month or two and what our school culture will be like, when we return,” he wrote.
Luckily, “Masked Prey” (part of the Lucas Davenport series) provided a welcome distraction for Cook during these unprecedented days as a school administrator.
“Fast read, plot driven, escape into a different world for a few hours with characters I’ve come to know over the years,” he said.
Tanya Taylor, assistant director and youth services librarian at Geneva Public Library: Like Cook, Taylor has more than one book going at a time. She is listening to ”Ghosts of the Shadow Market” by Cassandara Clare (“Because I love all her books”) and is reading ”House of Earth and Blood: Crescent City” by fantasy writer Sarah J. Maas.
Taylor wrote in an email that she selected the Maas book because she’s drawn to the fantasy genre and loves stories with angels, werewolves and underworld creatures.
They say truth is stranger than fiction and Taylor noted that this current time of pandemic in some ways reminds her of such books as ”Divergent” by Veronica Roth or the ”Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins . — “How a major crisis happened and society has changed.”
Kevin Dunn, political science professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges: Dunn wrote in an email that remote teaching has meant an increased workload for him and less time to read for pleasure. But he’s still “hitting the books” and like Taylor has an audio and “regular” book going at the same time.
When he goes for walks, Dunn has been listening to Octavia Butler’s novel ”Kindred,” about an African-American woman who “slips back and forth between modern California and the slave-era South,” Dunn wrote in an email.
“It is one of those ‘classic’ novels that I probably should have read long ago but never got around to,” he said.
In the evening, to relax, Dunn picks up Keith Rosson’s newest novel ”Road Seven,” a science fiction/fantasy collection.
“I’m fortunate to know Keith and he sent me an advanced copy. As with most of his work, it is genre-defying, occasionally bleak, and funny,” Dunn wrote.
Sandy Schading of Geneva, retired teacher and book club member: “The Corona Pause has me reading ‘Make a Way Somehow: African-American Life in a Northern Community, 1790-1965,’” she said, noting the book about Geneva’s black community (written by Kathryn Grover) was suggested by a book club friend.
“I decided to read it after doing extensive research in the fall about the early Italian-American community and their early experiences settling in Geneva. It seemed exciting to find a historical piece about my friends and neighbors in the African-American community who also settled in Geneva. Being a child of the Sixth Ward myself, it has been fascinating to read about families of people I knew or my parents knew,” she wrote in an email.
Schading loves good novels, but is equally drawn to local history.
“As I read some of these chapters, I remember Clyde Mathis telling my Dad about his early days in Geneva. And I remember my mom enjoying casino trips with Millie Mathis. My time at the Chartres Homes as a playground leader also connected me to many family names. This book answered many of the questions I have had about the early days in Geneva regarding slavery, economic disparity, and racial inequality. Now I think it needs a sequel covering 1966 to the present for the rest of the story.”
Dr. Jose Acevedo, medical director of Finger Lakes Health: Acevedo, an avid reader, usually has more than one book going at a time — and usually always one “to transport me into an adventure,” he said.
“Such a book these days is ‘To The Ends of The Earth’ by Paul Theroux,” Acevedo wrote. “Mr. Theroux is a travel writer and has the ability to take the reader to fascinating and unusual places and make you feel you are with him on these adventures. Very appropriate for the days we are living where travel is restricted or unwise. “
Acevedo said he also generally reads a medical-related book to keep current and one from the self-improvement realm. He’s also currently reading ”Start Here” by Eric Langshur and Nate Klemp. Ph.D.
Acevedo said it promotes guidelines for better living and well-being at any age by encouraging meditation and allowing the mind to rest.
“Both [books] bring balance to a very unbalanced reality that we are experiencing full of tragedy and sorrow,” he said. “Both also help you appreciate what we have ... family, friends, health and the many heroes in our society like our nurses, doctors and all the healthcare workers as well as first responders.”
Joyce Jacobsen, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges: Jacobsen is reading ”Slavish Shore: The Odyssey of Richard Henry Dana Jr.,” written by 1968 Hobart alum Jeff Amestoy. Dana was a 19th-century Massachusetts lawyer/politician who was a champion of the downtrodden.
In an email, Jacobsen said she’s received a number of books by HWS authors and now has more time to read them. She was drawn to this one because she read Dana’s book “Before the Mast” during college.
“Travel literature and biographies are both great escapes to other times, places and mindsets, so make a lot of sense to read now when we are constrained to inhabit one narrow space,” Jacobsen wrote.
Lara Turbide, vice president of community services at Finger Lakes Health: Turbide said two books on her nightstand at the moment are ”Lucky — A Memoir,” by Alice Sebold and ”Costalegre” by Courtney Maum, a novel based on the heiress Peggy Guggenheim. According to the New York Times the book is “narrated by a 15-year-old girl who is both enchanted and diminished by her charismatic mother, an American heiress who collects European art — and the artists themselves — during the rise of fascism in the late ‘30s.”
Turbide is a longtime fan of Paul Farmer, an author, a physician, medical anthropologist and public health. She was introduced to his books by her daughter and such selections as “Infections and Inequalities: The Modern Plagues” and “Pathologies of Power: Health, Human Rights, and the New War” are particularly timely books right now.
And since she and her family typically eat out, Turbide has founding herself turning to cookbooks for inspiration. The two she’s been using are “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” (“Ironically despite that we are not gathering,” she writes) and also “Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life.”
Alex Andrasik, Penn Yan Library’s adult services librarian: Andrasik wrote that under normal circumstances librarians don’t read as much as people might think, so he has been enjoying this time to do just that. He just finished ”Foucault’s Pendulum” by Umberto Eco, which he admitted is “not exactly light fare.”
“It was literally just the next book on my stack, but I’m glad I picked it, because underneath all its impressive philosophizing and amusing, conspiracy theory-satirizing historical revisionism, it’s a story about critical thinking and using your head when evaluating information. Those are skills we could all use this time to hone!,” Andrasik wrote.