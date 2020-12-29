HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Public Health Department is reporting that the latest local cluster of COVID-19 cases comes from a funeral service.
The department is investigating and contact tracing a cluster of 10 cases of people who attended a Dec. 11 funeral at St. Paul’s Full Baptist Church, 76 East North St. in Geneva.
Ten days post-exposure have elapsed, and the health department is encouraging people who attended that funeral to be vigilant for symptoms and to isolate immediately if ill and call Ontario County Public Health.
For privacy reasons, the health department is not releasing the family name of the funeral.
“A very difficult time for a local family has been made even more stressful by this unfortunate event,” Public Health Director Mary Beer said in a news release. “Please be very vigilant and stay out of crowds, wear a mask, and wash your hands. Please get tested for COVID-19 if you attended a funeral.”
The virus continues to surge in the area, and the health department cautions that everyone should be alert for symptoms and seek out medical advice and testing if you become ill. Geneva Community Health, local urgent care facilities and New York state testing sites are available to test residents. Check out https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.
If you are sick, stay home away from other people. Cover coughs and sneezes and wish your hands frequently or use alcohol hand sanitizer. Also, do not gather in groups of 10 or more people and remain six feet from others.
For information on free asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in the Finger Lakes Region, go to http://www.s2aynetwork.org/community-testing.html.