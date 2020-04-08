While many are doing it now, local and national health officials are recommending that people voluntarily wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is hard to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health, and Deb Minor — director of public health in Yates and Schuyler counties — said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the recommendation to combat community spread of COVID-19.
“Cloth face coverings should not replace social distancing. These should be considered an additional protective measure in our fight to stop the transmission of COVID-19,” they said in a press release. “These coverings help to slow the spread, primarily by reducing the risk of someone giving the virus to others before a person has symptoms.”
Local and national officials are urging the public to work together to create face coverings that meet the following requirements. The CDC reports that cloth face coverings should:
• Include multiple layers of fabric.
• Allow for breathing without restriction.
• Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
• Be secured with ties or ear loops.
• Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
The recommended cloth face coverings are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Beer said those are in short supply and must be reserved for medical first responders.
“This CDC recommendation does not replace — but rather, it complements — our social distancing efforts,” Beer said. “It is critical that we continue to wash our hands regularly, cover our coughs, stay at home whenever possible and maintain six feet of social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
"Our efforts to encourage social distancing need to be strengthened, and by adding this measure we can further help slow the spread of this disease," added Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County's director of public health. The use of face coverings will show the spread of the virus among those individuals who are asymptomatic, yet still able to pass the virus on to others."
"I support the use of cloth face coverings in public. We should not be using masks designated for health care uses such as surgical masks or N-95 respirators, because there is a lack of these kinds of masks and we need to prioritize them for medical and use by first responders," said Melissa Taylor, Seneca County's director of emergency management. "This recommendation will further help us to protect the health and safety of our most vulnerable residents."
"It is important that all Seneca County residents follow these recommendations, even when engaging in outdoor activities such as playing golf or when taking a walk," added Bob Hayseen, chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors. "This is about protecting the health of our citizens. We must change our way of life temporarily to ensure that we limit the spread of this disease. I am confident in our citizens' ability to protect one another by following these recommendations."
Minor said for more information on the cloth mask recommendation, people can see the Yates County Public Health Department's Facebook page, which has tips for people to make their own face coverings. People can also find community members making them by seeing the Finger Lakes Coronavirus Community Forum on Facebook.
Face coverings are not recommended for children younger than two years of age, people who have trouble breathing, or people who are unable to remove the cover without assistance.
Minor said people who have a fever, cough or trouble breathing should call their health care provider to have their symptoms assessed. People who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 can call the Yates County Public Health office at (536) 536-5160.