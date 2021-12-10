SENECA FALLS — The highly anticipated Friday night boys basketball game between Mynderse and Penn Yan has been postponed due to Covid-19.
According to news obtained Thursday afternoon and confirmed by Mynderse Director of Athletics Tony Ferrara, two of the Blue Devils’ 15 varsity players tested positive for Covid. Both will follow quarantine protocols based on their respective vaccination statuses.
As for the remaining 13 players, they are without a paddle, so to speak, as all basketball activities have been halted for 10 days. The same goes for the varsity girls basketball team and the varsity wrestling program.
Those decisions came down from the Seneca County Department of Health and, according to Ferrara, were based on the health department’s flowchart and the fact that more than one positive test has occurred on the respective teams.
Seneca County Department of Health Interim Director Scott King wrote in an email that it is the current policy of Seneca County regarding high-risk sports teams to be put on a “Pause” anytime two or more positive tests arise on a team.
Asympomatic individuals who were in close contact with positive individuals are to monitor themselves for signs and symptoms for 14 days and wear a mask at all times during that period while in school.
King noted that this policy is currently under review and the Seneca County DOH is working diligently to determine the most appropriate path forward in this particular instance.
So, the players who are vaccinated and have not tested positive aren’t required to quarantine and will continue to attend school in person learning. However, no team activities in the affected sports will take place until a week before Christmas.
As per health guidelines, basketball players, coaches and referees are required to wear face coverings during play and while on the bench.
Mynderse boys basketball has not played a game since Dec. 2, when it picked up its first win of the season, 56-50 over Bloomfield. The Blue Devils will have to reschedule three games during their 10-day hiatus, meaning they will play roughly 80% of their schedule during a 6½-week span beginning the week of Jan. 3
As for the girls team, its Wednesday night contest against South Seneca was postponed to a later date. They had not played a game since Nov. 27 and are slated to miss about three games. They are 2-0 after sweeping the season-opening Red Jacket Thanksgiving Tournament.
The wrestling team had been slated to start its regular season in this weekend’s Waterloo Duals.