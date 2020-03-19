GENEVA — Last week, the coronavirus outbreak collided head on with the entire sports world. Along with the NBA, NHL, MLB and countless other leagues, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association indefinitely postponed all winter sports championships and the start of spring sports seasons until at least mid-April.
The postponement — rather than a cancellation — provides high school student-athletes and their families a ray of hope that their seasons will resume, even though the outlook seems dim with today being the first official day of spring.
For those teams still alive in various state championships — such as the Geneva boys basketball team — their fates are left in the hands of the state.
Section V Executive Director Kathy Hoyt told the Times that it has yet to be decided whether winter sports championships will be held when the time is right.
“The winter sports season only has the state championships left and the state offices are the ones that govern that,” Hoyt said. “They’re currently collecting data from each of the sections and they’ll probably announce early next week the plan for the winter championships.”
Section V, however, calls the shots on whether local spring sports will go on.
“They are right now on hold based on the fact that schools aren’t in session,” Hoyt said.
Given that in a place like upstate New York, spring sports are a welcomed sign of better weather, local coaches and players are understandably devastated with the current outlook.
Geneva softball coach Erica Collins is among the hundreds across the state who are disappointed in hearing about the postponement to the start of their seasons.
“Nerve-racking but super sad for the whole team as a whole but especially for my seniors,” Collins said. “Myself as a past athlete and learning that you potentially might not finish your senior year out is truly kind of devastating. Obviously, given the circumstances we have to abide by it, be optimistic and hope that (the season) will start back up.”
While the NYSPHSAA can postpone the start of the spring season, it is up to local counties, sections and school districts to decide when teams can even begin practicing and scrimmaging. With school not in session, it makes any kind of start for the season nonexistent at this point.
“Schools not being in session is dictated by our government agencies and local health departments,” Hoyt said. “Right now the earliest any school has committed to returning is that Monday after April break. Other sections throughout New York state have their break the following week.”
The expected date for return to school is around the week of April 13-20.
“Obviously, if things change for the positive, hopefully we can get some spring sports in,” Hoyt said. “At this point, the section isn’t making any commitment to anything because of the current situation that we’re in.”
The question that remains is what would happen to the schedule if play were to resume after so much time off.
“Let’s be honest, we live in upstate New York, oftentimes our spring seasons are impacted by negative weather,” Hoyt said. “We play a lot of seasons from end of April to the middle of May. Maybe it’s a ‘modified’ season where it’s only four weeks long instead of eight weeks long.
“I think we need to think outside the box in this situation. We have to wait till the kids get back to school and that may occur, that may not occur.”
With the entire season in jeopardy, the thought of even a modified season gives coaches a bit of relief in just hearing that any sort of season could be a possibility.
“I truly prefer to cut our regular season,” Collins said. “(Rather) than to get rid of our sectional or state tournament. These girls need something to play toward and kind of helps keep them motivated.”
The only thing students, athletes, parents, fans and all others can do is be safe ... and wait. Take all the precautions that are asked during this uncertain time and just hope that the spread of the virus will be contained to a manageable level and hold out hope that someday this spring, seniors will get one last moment to their high school careers.