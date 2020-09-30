OVID — On Monday night the South Seneca school board hosted another meeting with the public in order to discuss the latest with fall sports.
Former school board member and current Falcons wrestling coach Ken Sweet told the Times the district decided to allow cross country and golf for league and Section V play. However, boys and girls soccer will be conducted as intramural sports.
The school board had decided to cancel all fall sports two weeks ago, but changed course following a backlash from district students and parents.
“I’m pleased the board was able to interact at length with the students and families most impacted by the decision about sports,” South Seneca Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielinski wrote in a text message to the Times. “We understand the challenge of delaying participation in golf and cross country, but I’m very happy that the section and league can work with us to make it happen.
“I know the board is hopeful that an intramural setting for soccer can allow our athletes a chance to practice with coaches, compete against each other, and get a team experience — understanding their disappointment not to be in the league this year,” Zielinski added.
Student-athletes playing golf will require minimal preseason training before they’re allowed to play a match. However, it’s unclear how many cross country meets the Falcons will miss, given there are 10 practices needed to become meet-eligible.
“We are closely monitoring every aspect of our own reopening plan and learning from neighbor districts who are working through new positive COVID cases,” Zielinski continued to say. “Our hope is that as infection rates stay low in Seneca County, we can slowly add more pieces to the programs we love at South Seneca.”
Monday’s meeting was held in the middle/high school with face coverings and social distancing mandated.