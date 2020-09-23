OVID — About 80-100 people gathered at the Ovid Firehouse Pavilion Monday night to discuss the South Seneca school board’s unexpected decision to cancel fall sports in the district.
The meeting lasted just under two hours.
Concerned parents — some of whom have no children playing fall sports — student-athletes and coaches attended, and many did not hesitate to express their opinions about the Board of Education’s unanimous vote at its Sept. 16 meeting.
South Seneca Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielinski and a few board members attended to provide feedback. While tense, the meeting resulted in discussions that helped clear the air and provide hope there might be fall sports after all.
Former board Vice-President and current South Seneca varsity wrestling coach Ken Sweet facilitated the meeting. Sweet is the parent of a South Seneca student-athlete.
“I agree with Mr. Zielinski that this whole thing has happened quickly,” Sweet said after the meeting concluded. “We’re all aware that mistakes have been made.”
The meeting was broken into five parts: concerns, goals, resolutions, tactics, and, ultimately, a decision going forward.
The main focus was the lack of communication between board members and district residents. Not only did community members say there were not made aware the matter would be discussed — and perhaps decided — at the board meeting, many were upset it was posted on Facebook.
“There was a clear breakdown of communication in the district,” Zielinski said Tuesday morning. “I was expecting to see that group of people (at Monday’s meeting) at the board meeting (last) Wednesday, and it is clear that they are correct when they said they didn’t understand that the decision was going to be made that night. If they knew they would have been there.
“That’s really something important to acknowledge. We failed to make that communication clear. That’s something that we have to address and fix.”
Zielinski tried to explain why the board elected to not go forward when most area schools are following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s green light and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 protocols in an effort to stage fall sports.
“We have done everything that we possibly can to a make a safe reopening in September,” Zielinski said. “When the question of fall athletics was throw into the mix the board felt that we are not 100% settled on the protocols that we have put in place in terms of health screenings, disinfecting protocols, and meal distribution.”
As a result, Zielinski said the board did not feel the district was fully prepared to start the Section V portion of fall athletics in the safest way possible.
“We’ve always had the plan to reconsider opening up after school activities and extracurriculars in the month of October after our plan got started for a month,” Zielinski added. “When the question came up if we can still offer organized team activities of some kind internally in the district, it’s important to know that’s still a possibility. Sharing what the board heard (Monday) night, it’s becoming a better possibility that we would go down that road.”
Ultimately, residents who attended Monday’s gathering demanded another vote. Some have discussed switching schools so their child has the chance to play a fall sport.
A woman at the meeting noted she had never seen so many student-athletes at a meeting.
At the end of the night, the school board members and community residents in attendance, along with Zielinski, decided to have another discussion. It was decided the other board members not in attendance, along with Athletic Director Heather Mott, would discuss a possible re-vote with the community participating. A decision on whether there will be another meeting like the one Monday night was expected to be announced today.
“The meeting went better than I expected,” Sweet said. “I was nervous about people’s feelings and emotions coming out. I’m glad everyone acted professional. Not everyone agreed, but I think it stayed professional and I’m happy with that.”
“The question is of what’s the acceptable risk to take underneath these conditions,” Zielinski said Tuesday. “We built this reopening plan in the most conservative way possible. We tried hard to get school back up and running while keeping the risk of the transmission of the virus as close to zero as it can possibly be. What I heard from that group (Monday) night was a disagreement about that in the sense that they felt like the benefits of an athletic season justifies a slightly larger acceptable risk to take in terms of transmission. That is a fundamental piece of the discussion here.”
Time is of the essence. Fall sports practice statewide began Monday, and as each day passes South Seneca athletes lose mandated practice opportunities and potential game dates.