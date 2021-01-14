ELMIRA — The earliest date that New York State Health Officials could green light winter high-risk sport activities to begin was Jan. 4.
Since then, no indication of their start time has been issued, and state legislators have banded together to plead to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to let the kids play.
In a joint statement, State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats), Assemblyman Chris Friend (R,C,I-Big Flats) and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) said, “Governor Cuomo focused his State of the State message this week on the need for reopening our local economies and to start getting the lives of New Yorkers as back to normal as possible now. For New York State’s high school student-athletes and their families, coaches, and entire school communities, that means to let sports seasons get started. We are confident that the Cuomo administration, working in close partnership with local education and health officials, have the capacity to ensure this safe return of these student-athletes, the sooner the better.”
The indefinitely postponed sports are basketball, ice hockey, wrestling and competitive cheerleading. The NYSPHSA has been awaiting further guidance from the Cuomo administration, which the governor said would be provided by Dec. 31, 2020.
It has been nearly a year since a single high-risk sport has been played a the high school level in New York State. Last fall, volleyball, football and competitive cheerleading never saw a competitive game or meet take place. The NYSPHSAA has reserved a time in the spring in which those sports are scheduled to be played. A season dubbed, "Fall II" beginning on March 1.
New York State is one of only seven states that have prohibited high-risk high school sports. In part of the letter, O’Mara, Friend, and Palmesano pleaded that, “These students have invested many years of discipline and training to maintain their physical fitness and to compete on behalf of their school districts and communities. For many, their involvement in sports is a critical part of what has made them attractive candidates for future colleges and scholarships. The continued hiatus puts all of this at risk.”
The letter continues to say, “Given the fact that a number of sections and leagues moved and delayed the start of their sports seasons to January 2021, we highly encourage you to adopt a realistic, comprehensive and evidence-based model which would allow all student-athletes to safely resume their sport NOW. At this point, New York is stand-out for the wrong reasons, as it is one of only seven states prohibiting sports such as basketball at the high school level, despite it being played safely with proper protocols throughout the country. The Southern Tier has proven to be a leader in the state by having one of the lowest positivity rates by exercising the policies and procedures established by the Health Department. Our student-athletes ask for guidance from the state to allow all winter, fall and spring sports to start in the Southern Tier and throughout New York State. We know that doing so will provide an outlet and great enrichment to student athletes patiently waiting for their turn to play.”