LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has put together a task force to begin examining the potential impact of COVID-19 on the upcoming fall 2020 season — as well as the entire 2020-21 school year.
The task force consists of NYSPHSAA member superintendents, principals, athletic directors, and executive directors, in addition to representatives from New York State Athletic Administrators Association and state Education Department.
The committee hopes to meet for the first time in late May or early June.
“The goal of this task force is to bring together a group of experienced administrators and professionals to examine potential impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the upcoming school year and to provide guidance and recommendations to the 11 Sections of NYSPHSAA,” NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA said in a press release.
According to NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas, the plan is for fall sports practices to begin Aug. 24.
“With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, I want to make sure we are prepared to focus attention on keeping student-athletes engaged in their school communities and active, while also abiding by Department of Health and Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo’s guidelines,” Zayas said. “We must have innovative and creative thought to provide beneficial participation playing experiences for students.”