LATHAM — What players, coaches and fans feared for the last few weeks has come to fruition: The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has announced the cancellation of the remaining winter state championship events.
The impacted events include boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, and ice hockey.
To the dismay of many, the Geneva boys basketball team’s finest run in school history has been cut short by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has established a vice grip on our everyday way of life. The NYSPHSAA is working on plans to honor and formally recognize the students and teams whose postseasons were cut short.
Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director, issued the following statement:
“It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events. Our association’s focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience. We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”
The next challenges facing the state and school districts will be spring sports. Lacrosse season in the Finger Lakes was set to kick off last Friday with a contest between Marcus Whitman and Watkins Glen, but with schools shut down across the state and nation, spring sports are yet to get underway.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions the Officers of the NYSPHSAA have ever had to make,” said Paul Harrica, President of NYSPHSAA. “It has been determined it is not feasible for the Winter State Championships to be hosted in a safe and beneficial manner for the participating student-athletes and their teams in the near future. The health and safety of the students we serve will always be our top priority.”
While the NYSPHSAA can choose to postpone or cancel seasons, it will be left up to individual sections and school districts to determine possible start dates and practice parameters that best protect the needs of the students they represent.
Regardless of what individual school districts and sections plan for their respective start dates and guidelines for practices, the NYSPHSAA will make a determination on spring state championships on or prior to April 27.