MANCHESTER — The anticipation was building for the 83rd and final year of the Hill Cumorah Pageant this summer.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic intervened — and it has pushed the finale of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints production back to 2021.
Pageant officials announced Thursday this year’s event, which had been scheduled for July 9-11 and 14-18, was rescheduled for July 8-10 and 13-17, 2021.
“The Hill Cumorah Pageant brings people from all over the world, and this just isn’t the time to do that,” pageant President Neil Pitts said. “We are happy to know that it has been moved to another year. It would have been heartbreaking to have ended with a cancellation.”
The Hill Cumorah Pageant has been staged annually at the church’s Route 21 property since 1937. The church announced in 2018 it would end several of its large-scale productions, including the Hill Cumorah Pageant.
Last year’s performances attracted about 46,000 spectators.
The production started as a reenactment of the Book of Mormon and Bible by local missionaries on makeshift stages lit by car headlamps. It has grown to be one of the largest outdoor theatrical events anywhere.
An all-volunteer cast of about 750, along with 150 staff and technical crew, work to stage the production annually. Local service groups in the Palmyra and Manchester areas provide concessions during the pageant, and it serves as those groups’ largest fundraiser.