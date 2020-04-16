Longtime history buff Rich MacAlpine of Penn Yan first became intimately acquainted with the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 after reading through his great-grandfather’s journal.
Those notes on the flu’s effect on Penn Yan life — “Churches all closed; influenza the cause,” “Spanish influenza raging; schools closed” — inspired MacAlpine, a guest history columnist for the Finger Lakes Times, to further research the topic in local newspapers.
Fast-forward 100 years. Area historians are encouraging residents to journal during this historic time of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, which is having the same effect on society as the Spanish flu did in 1918.
The Geneva Historical Society is going even a step further, soliciting online content for its project “We Stayed At Home: A Record of Geneva During the 2020 Pandemic.”
Executive Director Kerry Lippincott said museums and historical societies across the world are doing similar projects to help future historians and generations understand the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said Society staffers worked about two weeks to set up an online portal where Genevans can share their impressions of this historic time. All people need to do is go to www.genevahistoricalsociety.com and click on the “We Stayed At Home” image. Participants will be directed to a document where they can type in memories or upload pictures and video.
“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people who want to participate in the project,” Lippincott said.
Everyone has a story to tell, says Lippincott — she told her story in a blog entry of the same name that is posted on the historical society’s website and appears in a column today on Page 6A.
The Society is interested in stories from students, teachers, grocery and food service workers, emergency responders and “ordinary Genevans living in extraordinary times.” Those stories can be in the form of narratives such as letters, poems, songs, recipes and short stories; images such as photos, screenshots and memes; audio and video; and digital files along the lines of emails, fliers, announcements, text messages and tweets.
Some submissions will be published on the Society’s website and social media; some will become part of the Society’s permanent collection.
The portal for submissions went up only last Friday, so Lippincott was unsure how many submissions had been received thus far, but she did joke that the Society’s staff all uploaded photos of their home offices.
“We are hoping the entire community, no matter what your age, will participate in this,” she said. “That’s why we wanted to make it nice and easy.”
Tricia Noel, executive director of the Yates County History Center, said that organization posted on its website the importance of keeping a journal at this time.
“After this is over, we intend to see if anyone in the community would like to share copies of their journals for our collection,” Noel wrote in an email, adding the YCHC also has posted historic recipe experiments on its Facebook and Instagram pages. “The board and staff have also been encouraged to keep journals for our collections.”
Chris Davis, executive director of the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, encouraged those who receive the Society’s April newsletter to keep a journal.
“Record your thoughts and some of the good things going on,” he wrote.
Davis also said Wayne County Historian Peter Evans sent members of the Wayne Historians Organization an email form he had received from the Association of Public Historians of New York State, encouraging them to fill it out and share.
“The COVID-19 crisis is reshaping our daily lives and our communities,” the online form reads. “In the future, others will look back and learn from our experiences. This is why it is so important to begin recording the history of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on New York state’s people and communities.”