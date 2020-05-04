GENEVA — A Hobart and William Smith Colleges graduate is the leader of a group of prominent scientists and investors featured in a Wall Street Journal story discussing a plan they say can “produce safe and effective COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines in the shortest possible time frame” and allow the country to reopen “in a manner that reduces the risk of future COVID-19 outbreaks.”
Tom Cahill, who graduated with a chemistry degree from HWS in 2009, is featured in the Journal story detailing a report from Scientists to Stop Covid-19, as the group calls itself. The report was delivered to the White House, and the FDA has already adopted several of its recommendations, the story said.
After graduating from HWS, Cahill went on to study rare genetic diseases at Duke University, where he earned his M.D. and Ph.D., before turning to investing, reasoning “he could make a bigger impact by identifying promising scientists and helping them troubleshoot problems — both scientific and financial — than doing research himself,” as the Wall Street Journal reported.
Cahill, now founder and managing partner at Newpath Partners in Boston, saw that as death tolls and new cases continued to rise in March, “science and medicine were the furthest things removed from everything happening,” he told the Journal.
Calling on his connections in the scientific community and financial world, he brought together “scientists and their backers (who) describe their work as a lockdown-era Manhattan Project … marshaling brains and money to distill unorthodox ideas gleaned from around the globe,” the newspaper reports. “They are working remotely as an ad hoc review board for the flood of research on the coronavirus, weeding out flawed studies before they reach policymakers.”