GENEVA — Students at colleges and universities nationwide are returning to classes this month, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re heading back to campus.
With COVID-19 infections still on the rise in many states, a number of educational institutions are opting for remote learning for the fall semester because of the fear of COVID-19 outbreaks on their campuses — with the additional fear of spreading the sometimes-deadly virus to the community at large. Others, such as North Carolina State, have sent students home just days into school because of outbreaks.
Regional schools that have opted for distance learning include Ithaca College. Finger Lakes Community College has adopted a hybrid model.
However, Hobart and William Smith Colleges is forging ahead with on-campus learning this fall; classes started Monday. Robb Flowers, vice president of campus life at HWS, and Colleges President Joyce Jacobsen said they are well aware of the challenges of bringing nearly 2,000 young people back to Geneva to learn amid a highly contagious virus that has been hitting the college-age population in greater numbers. Health authorities attribute the spread among this age group to large gatherings with little to no social distancing and/or scant use of face coverings.
“We are always going to take note of what is happening elsewhere,” said Flowers, adding that the Colleges is working closely with local governments on COVID-19-related issues.
Students have been arrived in waves at the Geneva campus since the first of the month, Flowers noted. With 60% of HWS students coming from out of state, Flowers said having students arrive in scheduled intervals allows the Colleges to go through a number of COVID-19 protocols, including a novel coronavirus test requirement and a provision that all students from outside the state quarantine for 10 days.
HWS is working with the Broad Institute, which includes scientists from Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for its testing, with employees running samples to Cambridge on a daily basis to expedite the process, Flowers explained.
The Colleges has instituted a host of measures to reduce the chances of an outbreak that could result in sending students home, which happened last March during the height of the pandemic in New York. They include reducing density in classes; additional residence hall sanitation; social distancing; masking protocols; and daily health checks. Other COVID-19-prevention provisions include social-gathering limitations both on and off campus, in compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders.
There have already been reports brought to school officials of student behavior that would not comply with HWS code requirements under COVID-19.
“We have addressed those students,” Flowers said. “We’re taking very quick student discipline measures.”
Students who violate conduct codes under COVID-19 are issued written warnings and are required to meet with a peer mentor, while those who violate codes a second time could be sent off campus to study or suspended.
Flowers said the effort is a work in progress, given there is much to digest for both students and staff. An addendum has been added to the student Handbook of Community Standards that outlines in detail health and safety protocols that must be followed to help the HWS community remain healthy and, in turn, keep the campus open.
“It’s going to take some time,” he said, adding that compliance is improving by the day.
Jacobsen agreed.
“Robb and I think this is going better than anticipated,” she said.
Students LaLaine Vergara and Garrett Downs are pleased with what they’re seeing from fellow students. The student orientation coordinators think their classmates are buying in on the need to follow safety protocols. They believe students must be accountable to themselves and should encourage others to do the same.
In fact, Downs and Vergara said students have been seen calling out other students not wearing masks in close-quarters situations. If they don’t follow the rules and a sizable COVID-19 outbreak occurs, everyone suffers, said Downs, a junior from Elba, Genesee County.
“No student who is coming back wants to go (home) after two weeks,” he said. “We want to stay on campus. You go to college to get the experience.”
Vergara, a senior from southern California, said how students behave affects not just HWS, but the city as well. Students shop, dine and drink in the same places patronized by the rest of the community, she noted.
HWS officials are relying on students and staff to abide by guidelines, but Flowers said administration is not sitting back. Campus safety and staff will be monitoring student behavior on and off campus, and additional personnel have been employed to aid the effort.
And, while HWS has brought back students, that doesn’t mean instruction is all in-person. Flowers said 55% of classes will be taught face to face, 25% in a hybrid format, and another 20% remotely.
“It’s the choice of faculty members and their own circumstances and course content,” Flowers said. “We do have about 100 students who are doing all learning remotely.”
In a message sent to the HWS community Thursday, Jacobsen outlined the challenges of returning to campus with a pandemic still raging across the nation, although infections remain low in New York, once the epicenter of the outbreak.
“I write you at the start of what will be a most unusual, intense and remarkable academic year in the history of Hobart and William Smith,” she said. “We are embarking on a great social experiment, one that has required and will continue to require that we demonstrate flexibility, compassion and patience in the face of significant unknowns. … Although we must maintain physical distancing, do daily health checks, wear face coverings and follow enhanced hygiene and cleaning practices, we do so with the knowledge that these actions are the best-known ways for us to thwart the spread of the virus. I call upon our campus community to show caution and good judgment, to monitor their own behavior so as to protect the larger community, and to abide by the standards set forth in our reopening plan.”
Jacobsen told the Finger Lakes Times Thursday she is optimistic the HWS campus can remain open for the school year. If not, there is a plan for moving to fully remote learning as well, she noted. Students were advised to pack lighter for college this year in the event they’ll need to depart in a pinch.
“We don’t anticipate rolling back,” she said.