PENN YAN — Two residents at a local long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Deb Minor, Yates County’s director of public health, said Monday that two residents at The Homestead have the novel coronavirus. The facility, part of Finger Lakes Health, is at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Minor said her department is working with Homestead staff to identify anyone who came into contract with the residents.
The residents had been in isolation while officials waited for lab results. Both are now hospitalized in an acute care setting.
Minor said three other Homestead residents were tested for COVID-19 over the weekend; each came back negative.
Robert Burlingham, administrator at The Homestead, said staff has been following state Department of Health guidelines for personal protective equipment. Employees are being screened at the start of their shift for symptoms, including temperature checks.
“The Homestead has reached out to family members to make required notifications,” Burlingham said, adding that Finger Lakes Health and The Homestead will continue to work with the state DOH and Yates County Public Health to monitor all residents and staff, and test people as appropriate.
Minor said social distancing remains the most important prevention method at this time.
“While we are seeing evidence that New York state, particularly in the downstate area might have reached a peak, we continue to ask everyone to stay at home as much as possible,” she said. “Some experts believe that the peak in Western New York may not yet have occurred and there continues to be community transmission in the region.”