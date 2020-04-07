You don’t have to go to the Post Office to use many postal products and services. In fact, most simple tasks can be done from the convenience and safety of your home with or without a computer.
To purchase stamps, go to the Postal Store on usps.com and select different stamp denominations. USPS will then deliver them.
Or, ask your local Post Office or carrier to bring you a Stamps by Mail order form, complete it and put it in your mailbox with a check. Again, USPS will deliver the stamps.
To send a package, order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes, or other package supplies at usps.com to be delivered to your address. And at usps.com, using Click-N-Ship, you can print a mailing label with the appropriate postage.
To have a package picked-up, go to usps.com and schedule a free carrier pick-up. In your request, let your local Post Office know where they can find the package or packages and the carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers your mail.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.