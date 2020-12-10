WATERLOO — After going more than eight months without a resident testing positive for COVID-19, Huntington Living Center is in the midst of an outbreak that has seen 72 residents infected, including four deaths.
“We are heartbroken that after eight and a half months of working so hard to ensure our facilities were not impacted, as so many facilities have been, the increase in community positivity rates has now translated into increased cases in long-term care,” said Lara Turbide, vice president of community services for Finger Lakes Health, which includes Huntington. “We are deeply saddened about the loss of beloved residents.”
The first positive case for a resident was Nov. 4, about a week after an asymptomatic staff member tested positive. Turbide added that staff in all FL Health long-term care facilities are tested twice weekly, although the state Department of Health only requires one weekly test.
FL Health has been sending letters to residents, families and interested parties updating the situation at Huntington and other long-term care sites, and also posting them online at www.flhealth.org/patients-visitors/community/coronavirus/long-term-care-information. In-person visitation at those sites has been suspended with the exception of end-of-life visits.
Vickie Swinehart, director of Seneca County Public Health, said her department is in touch with Huntington administration. She referred other questions to Finger Lakes Health and Huntington.
“Our contact tracers work with the staff to identify any contacts of the staff or residents that may need to be placed in isolation or quarantine,” she said. “I also know the state Department of Health is working closely with the administration in efforts to minimize the spread.”
Turbide added that FL Health and Huntington officials are in frequent contact with state DOH officials and have taken part in two infection control surveys and been compliant in each. Staff who test positive are sent home, have to quarantine for two weeks and have to test negative and be asymptomatic for three days before returning to work.
As of Wednesday, Turbide said about 20 Huntington staff members have tested positive. Their shifts are being covered by other Huntington employees and those in the FL Health system.
The Huntington outbreak comes when most areas of the U.S. are dealing with a sharp increase in cases, which health care leaders are attributing to community spread. That includes gatherings around Halloween and after.
“Our employees live in these communities and may come into contact with people who are asymptomatic,” Turbide said. “We are grateful to our devoted staff working each day to care for our residents, the most vulnerable. We continue to urge the community to mask, social distance and avoid gatherings to reduce the spread and minimize the risk of community exposure for our staff who we rely on so heavily.”
Turbide said there are 26 positive cases among residents at Geneva Living Center-South and 12 at Living Center-North, both part of FL Health on the Geneva General Hospital campus. There have been no resident deaths at either site.
Another FL Health long-term care facility, The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, has no current cases although seven residents at the site died in the spring.
Turbide said more than half of the resident cases are in Huntington’s special needs unit, which includes residents with dementia. While they are contained to that unit and cannot get to other parts of the building, Turbide said resident-to-resident spread is likely part of the positive cases at Huntington and the living centers.
“Especially on our secure Alzheimer’s unit or with some residents living with cognitive impairment, it is challenging to help them understand the need for masks and to ensure no resident-to-resident contact,” she said. “For example, social distancing and mask wearing with residents with memory impairment is very challenging.”
Turbide said FL Health has signed up for federal and state programs for vaccines when available, and have worked with the agency’s long-term care pharmacy vendor for resident and staff vaccinations when they are rolled out.