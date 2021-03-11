WATERLOO — Less than two weeks after resuming in-person visitation for the first time in nearly a year, Huntington Living Center has reinstated its no-visitation protocol after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
“We recognize that communication with your loved ones is incredibly important and encourage you to communicate with them in other ways such as telephones, video chat, window visits or social media,” Karol Prayne, Huntington’s administrator, said in a letter to residents, family members and others.
The move comes after the state allowed in-person visitation to resume at nursing homes last month, under federal guidelines and certain protocols. Huntington resumed visits Feb. 26, according to Lara Turbide, vice president of community services for Finger Lakes Health, which includes Huntington.
Turbide said the Living Centers North and South, on the Geneva General Hospital campus and part of Finger Lakes Health, are open for in-person visitation. So is another FL Health long-term care facility, The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
Huntington was the site of a highly publicized outbreak last year that saw more than 130 positive cases among residents and staff. According to the state Department of Health, 28 Huntington residents died at the nursing home from COVID-19 complications and another 17 died at an acute care (hospital) facility.
Turbide said Wednesday there has not been a positive case for a Huntington resident this year. The last staff positive case before recently was Jan. 12.
Prayne said Huntington has completed its vaccination series for residents and staff.
“We are working with our health system and our vendor pharmacy to plan for additional vaccination opportunities going forward,” she said.
Turbide said while she did not have specific figures for Huntington, 92% of long-term care residents in a Finger Lakes Health facility have been vaccinated. She said the number is 72% for staff.
Reasons for the 28% of staff who have not been vaccinated, according to Turbide, could be because they declined the vaccine, were ill when it was available or are too young to be vaccinated (youth workers under 18).
Citing health privacy laws, Turbide said she could not say if the Huntington staffers who tested positive were vaccinated.
“We believe in the science and endorse the vaccine, but it’s a personal health decision and an individual choice,” she said.
Per state DOH orders, the suspension of in-person visits at Huntington is for a minimum of 14 days, with the exception of compassionate care and end-of-life visits.