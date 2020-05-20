GENEVA — Masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment are in high demand amid the pandemic, and Hobart and William Smith Colleges faculty members are answering the call — with sewing machines, community collaboration and 3D printers.
“It’s a strange time, but I’m thankful,” said Sigrid Carle, a professor of biology at HWS.
An avid quilter, Carle has been culling her fabric supply, producing more than 150 masks for Geneva residents, friends, family and Rochester-area healthcare workers.
“It’s nice to practice what I like to do to relax anyway and do something that will help,” she said.
“I imagine a lot of us have sewing machines and crafting supplies sitting around waiting for free time,” said Anna Creadick, an HWS English professor. “Turns out what I really needed was not the time, but the purpose.”
As she began sewing, Creadick noticed the need for a centralized hub where volunteers could donate masks and residents could acquire them for free. Reaching out to local officials, the HWS community and area Facebook groups, she helped “rally people who can sew to the cause, to share patterns and advice.”
She is now making weekly deliveries of masks sewn by campus and community members to the Geneva Center of Concern. She has delivered more than 100.
The center, which functions as both the city’s food pantry and a general resource for those in need, faces a high demand for food and monetary donations to buy food.
“They are seeing double their usual numbers daily at their food pantry,” said Creadick. “But when Gov. Cuomo announced the mask requirement, that need also became urgent.”
Creadick has been working to streamline the mask donation and distribution process with Center of Concern Director Cheryl Toor, Geneva City Councilor Jan Regan, Blueprint Geneva Executive Director Jackie Augustine, Geneva Human Rights Commission Chair Michelle Barrett and Katie Flowers, director of the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning at HWS. It was determined that the Center of Concern would serve as the city’s hub for mask donations and distribution.
By the time cases of COVID-19 began to appear in the Geneva area, “architects, designers, and digital fabrication enthusiasts around the country” had created templates for 3D-printing visors with shields using “open source file and knowledge sharing available to the public,” said Gabriella D’Angelo, associate professor of art and architecture at HWS.
Eileen Cooley, a resident of Phelps, had been making cloth facial masks for the respiratory department at Rochester General Hospital and wanted to increase the scale of personal protective equipment production for the Geneva area. She reached out to D’Angelo, who has produced “a somewhat steady stream of visors” over the past several weeks using the Colleges’ 3D printers and the files established at the Operation PPE initiative at Cornell University.
As Cooley and her group of volunteers have sewn hundreds of cloth masks, D’Angelo has “continued to print as many files as I can daily,” recently delivering the first set of 50 face shields to Geneva General Hospital.
Lara Turbide, vice president of community services at Finger Lakes Health and executive director of the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, said the donations are significant.
“We have specifically been working to ensure that we have enough personal protective equipment to protect our healthcare staff and ensure we can keep our communities safe,” she said. “We are grateful to HWS for being such an engaged and generous community partner.”
Meanwhile, D’Angelo continues printing.
“I have no set goal of pieces to fabricate, because I know there is a need somewhere,” she said. “I will continue to fabricate as long as I have the materials and machines to support the production.”
Anyone interested in sewing or purchasing materials can contact Cooley at eileencooley72@gmail.com. To support the Geneva Center of Concern, go to https://genevacenterofconcern.org/ways-to-give/.