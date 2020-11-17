For months we have been told that New York state is making decisions based on science and data.
If we take state officials at their word — and there’s no good reason why we shouldn’t at this point — the one major issue is that communication of standards or data has been ... scattered at best.
We are nine months into the “hard tracking” of the pandemic in New York. That’s nine months to refine data-collection processes, set clear standards for when different “reactions” are triggered (read: lockdown measures or economic restrictions), and most importantly, time to see those things implemented.
However, a vast majority of the community is still in the dark, and from my point of view it has fueled the skepticism of the virus as much as other factors. As part of my real job (not that writing this column isn’t lovely!), I update a COVID-19 data table daily. Most news organizations have been updating or publishing tables like these since the start of the pandemic. They track basic information — such as total or active number of cases, rates of hospitalization, recoveries, quarantines, or deaths.
Say you are a resident of Ontario County, but are curious about infection rates in Monroe, Livingston, Yates, Seneca, or Wayne. It would be entirely reasonable to show interest. The truth is that the only way to accurately get the latest COVID-19 data from counties is by visiting each individual county’s health department website.
However, some health departments have been posting less information to their website than they do to their Facebook pages, which is equal parts disappointing and frustrating given that Facebook isn’t the “official archive” most governing agencies should be relying on in the middle of a pandemic.
Some counties in the region also have stayed with an update schedule that mirrors the non-peak COVID activity we saw over the summer. For example, Cayuga and Seneca counties have been updating their COVID data tables every 3-5 days — issuing updates or press releases on a schedule that prompts the uninitiated to believe that cases are spiking more aggressively than they are in other places. I’ve encountered plenty of readers and curious individuals who thought that every county and/or municipality was on the same “update” schedule — meaning, it was mandated or regulated by New York state.
But that isn’t the case at all. In fact, if you check out the state’s COVID tracker, the data rarely matches that coming from local health departments. The people who work in local public health offices are stretched thin, tired, and facing a kind of fatigue the public hasn’t experienced. At this point, it’s fair to say that New York state should be doing better by them.
Amid this tsunami of disorganized hyper-local data is the issue of “standards” and how effectively they are being communicated. If the state has “standards” for how or when certain restrictions are triggered, we haven’t seen enough of them, or a solid-enough explanation of them leading up to this recent surge in cases across the Finger Lakes and Western New York. For example, we have been told for a couple months now that “cluster mitigation” is the approach the state wants to take when dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. But we have also seen an emphasis on “active cases,” which can be traced back to the hospitalization concerns many had during Wave #1. We’re there again, though, with officials from the University of Rochester Medical Center saying last week that Strong Memorial Hospital is nearing 100% capacity.
The state could have spent the summer streamlining communication of expectations for virus mitigation — in the “second-wave” scenario that played out — and working to ensure that there was at least one accurate data-tracking center for the state that showed the latest available information for counties, school districts, colleges, universities, etc. At this point, all of the data is being published. It’s just a matter of pulling it all into one location.
The upside? There’s still time to get this thing in order. Whether it will be or not, well, that’s another story entirely.