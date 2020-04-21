Our response to the coronavirus pandemic has been comprehensive yet incomplete, and it has created the worst-case scenario for almost everyone involved.
No one can say they know what is going to happen next, but a lot of people can see the writing on the wall. In some cases, that writing has been on the wall for a while. They will argue that this has been a long-time coming, and the U.S. has largely been unprepared for a situation like the one we have encountered.
How many times in the last decade alone do you recall hearing a terrible prediction by a scientist — or group of them — that invoked an immediate, “Oh wow, that sounds dreadful,” response? Personally, I think about the news clips about “superinfections,” or the antibiotic-resistant bugs. This situation is partly a result of our own general dismissal of these things.
For the third straight column, I’m going to say it: Having 3,000 ICU beds in a state of 19.4 million is bad math.
When this started, and I said that, some folks pushed back. After writing it here, a few readers emailed me and said, “You know, it’s completely unreasonable to plan for a pandemic — we would go broke.” That said, it looks like the United States and New York are headed in that direction anyway.
There is a very logical reason to be prepared for a pandemic. And we have done a very poor job at preparing our healthcare system for any kind of stress in the last three decades. You can point the finger at each White House administration since the early-90s, and see ways in which the country was made less-prepared for a doomsday scenario such as the one we face now.
Looking at New York, the response was comprehensive in that it went a long way to slow the spread. But it remains stunningly incomplete because of the inability for that response to deal with anything beyond slowing the spread. The state has been touted for its testing capacity, which matches or exceeds some European and Asian countries. That said, testing is only one component of this beast, and while the federal government needs to support the state to some degree, long-term preparation at the state level remains the state’s responsibility.
My days start, end, and are filled with reading about COVID-19, mulling over data, and finding the latest, greatest forecasts of how this thing plays out. Here are some of the most telling and interesting things I’ve heard to date:
First, this very well may be the end of any local government smaller than a county in New York. Supporting towns, villages, or even small cities will be next to impossible if the economic input doesn’t dramatically ramp up fast, or a massive bailout be passed at the federal level to keep them solvent. Even then, local government is going to be picking up the tab for school districts and a state that is effectively broke.
It will prove to be the ultimate opportunity for Gov. Cuomo to push his favorite, longtime initiative: Consolidation
Second, the next 10-20 years will rightly be spent digging our healthcare system out of a gigantic hole. Rural hospitals are struggling right now because their revenue has been decimated. The Wall Street Journal recently profiled a small, regional hospital that is losing millions per month, due to the pandemic and end of elective procedures. In that report, it was noted that the hospital barely had enough cash on hand to keep paying employees for another week. Large hospitals are in even worse shape, and they will either require a taxpayer funded bailout, or a complete reinvention of the system.
Either way, it will be a massive, decades-long expense.
There are countless other examples of things that are happening around us that will have an incredible impact on our way of life moving forward outside the healthcare crisis itself. Businesses will shutter, even if the best-case scenario plays out. Unemployment will remain high. It will become even more expensive to live anywhere away from a metro-area.
And all of this is going to happen because we failed to prepare. See, you don’t prepare for a pandemic, or “worst-case scenario” because it’s guaranteed to happen. You prepare so its effects don’t end you.
Josh Durso covers the Finger Lakes region as news director of FingerLakes1.com. He also hosts a podcast, “Inside the FLX,” that is available on iTunes. His “In Focus” column runs every other Tuesday in the Finger Lakes Times. Contact him at josh@fingerlakes1.com or www.twitter.com/FLXJosh.