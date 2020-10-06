“Our kids lack enough.”
That statement stood out to me last week as I sat listening to parents and community members rail against the South Seneca school district Board of Education for not participating in Section V fall sports.
Cross-country, golf, and soccer were on the agenda. The goal was to find a path forward for the district — as students dealt with a self-inflicted blow to the school year. Unlike the mandates handed down by New York state, the decision to forgo the fall season was a local one. And to many parents it was a decision with consequences.
“Our kids lack enough being in southern Seneca County. Please don’t make this about finances or a virus that’s under control,” one parent said.
This is symptomatic of an issue significantly greater than the coronavirus, or even the pandemic more broadly. That statement, as powerful as it was, was one of the clearest calls for help I’ve ever heard.
We hear it a lot. Rural communities in Upstate New York are struggling. They lack infrastructure to grow in a meaningful way; they have shrinking populations — creating a multitude of problems; they have school districts that are struggling to maintain an essential baseline of education.
“When can we get students back to school full-time? Some of them don’t learn well remotely. They need to be back to school. My worst fear is that one student comes down with the virus and the district shuts down,” another parent said during their turn at the podium.
In rural communities, school is more than an education. In affluent communities, K-12 school might mean convenient child care, in addition to being a staple for education. It might also mean an opportunity for athletics or extracurricular activities.
But in rural communities it is everything. Access to childcare is even more difficult, cost of childcare is even greater, and extracurricular activities — in the form of any activity that doesn’t include sitting at home — are all, in some way, connected to school.
In South Seneca, libraries in Ovid, Interlaken, and Lodi fill the void. I’ve written about that before, and officials in Seneca County have heard about their importance in real-life data.
Here’s something to consider, though: Think about what it takes for a parent, who wants the best for their children and also is proud of the community they call home, to vocalize that kind of frustration. “Our kids lack enough being in southern Seneca County” is among the boldest examples I’ve seen covering the region that change is desperately needed. And to think that by the time it is finally spoken into the universe, in a truly public setting, it could also be too late.
Unless the federal government comes up with a bailout for states such as New York there will be massive changes to education. It will manifest in a variety of ways — more remote work, fewer extracurricular activities, fewer athletic programs, and less teachers to go around. And the worst part is that it may not have the immediate, clear impact on the community. It may feel like things begin going back to normal at some point over the next 9-12 months.
But if a financial remedy is not found, the long-term implication will be that small, rural districts continue their slow demise until they simply aren’t able to function anymore. And for parents who believe their kids “already lack enough,” this an incredibly sad fact to realize.
It was clear that there was frustration among parents and community members about the district’s handling of the sports decision. But at the end of the day, the state and federal government have put communities like Covert, Interlaken, Lodi, and Ovid on a path. Likely one that will be difficult to overcome.