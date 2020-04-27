NEWARK — In early April, the village joined Geneva and other communities in a daily 6 p.m. ritual to make some noise for those working through the coronavirus pandemic — from healthcare workers and first responders to those working to keep folks fed.
Village officials suggested rattling pots and pans and blowing horns in appreciation.
Ayasha Wood took that call to heart, organizing a car-blowing parade around town to express thanks for all the essential employees putting themselves and their families at risk by doing their jobs.
It’s called “Horns for Heroes.”
Each day at 5:45 p.m., cars line up on the campus of Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. They step off at 6 p.m. for a parade through the hospital grounds and around the village beeping their horns to express appreciation. The parade goes light on the car horns when heading through residential neighborhoods.
To acknowledge as many people as possible, Wood has carved out three routes that take the caravan of cars by police and fire stations, companies building products used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and facilities caring for the community’s senior citizens or those with development disabilities.
Unlike many of us, Wood notes, there is no working from home when it comes to those who care for others as part of their jobs.
The nightly noisy parade has been going on in good weather and bad since early April, she said.
“It really just kind of grew by word of mouth,” Wood said.
“It seems to grow every single night,” said Wood’s mother, Julia Ahmed.
Horns for Heroes has a Facebook page where Wood posts the chosen route for that day and any special acknowledgments that will take place, such as driving by the home of someone celebrating a birthday.
“There’s always somebody who wants us to take it (the parade) by them,” she said.
Many times people come out of their homes and businesses to wave to them, including emergency medical technicians at the Newark Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance, said Ahmed.
“They see us, they appreciate us,” Wood added.
The parade lasts about 30 to 40 minutes and has anywhere from 20 to 30 cars a night, said Wood, adding it has the blessings of the Newark Police Department.
“I touched base with the police department early on,” she said. “They support us.”
So does Newark-Wayne’s hospital’s administrator.
“The ongoing show of support is genuinely moving,” said Dr. Dustin Riccio, president of Rochester Regional Health, Eastern Region in an emailed statement. “It’s another reminder of how special our community is. There is so much kindness and support. Everyone continues to embrace their role in facing this pandemic. People are sticking to social distancing guidelines; essential workers are taking extra steps to keep us all safe, serviced, and supplied; and our own team members continue to provide outstanding care to everyone who walks through our doors. I feel better knowing we are taking on this pandemic together, as a community.”
Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor, a regular parade participant, loves the effort.
“The hospital has a vision of ‘Neighbors Caring for Neighbors,’” Taylor said in an email. “These nightly parades epitomize what Neighbors Caring for Neighbors is all about. In a time of great need our community has really stepped up to support those on the front lines of this COVID-19 pandemic. We owe a debt of gratitude to the health care workers, police and fire departments, DPW crews, those working in agriculture, at grocery stores and gas stations.”
Wood noted that similar celebrations are now taking place at Rochester Regional Health’s Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.