It’s one thing to be playing outside with masks on, but competing indoors presents an entirely different labyrinth of health hazards during a pandemic.
That is one of many hurdles high school winter sports face, including indoor track & field.
As a result, both Mynderse Academy and Waterloo Central School District have declined to participate in the upcoming indoor track season.
On Mynderse Academy’s website, Athletic Director Tony Ferrara issued the following statement:
“The state is allowing for low and moderate level sports to continue. Our district has made the decision not to allow Indoor Track to run at this time for safety and health reasons…I realize this announcement is not one anyone wanted to hear but the health and safety of all participants, coaches, and associated staff is of the highest priority.”
Waterloo athletic director Christal Kent confirmed to the Times on Dec. 14 that Waterloo has indeed opted out of the season, but could not issue a comment at the time.
Waterloo girls cross country team is fresh off a Section V Class C championship, and many of those athletes would have transitioned to the indoor track & field team, perhaps even more this year with basketball season still up in the air.
It certainly does not look promising for the inaugural season of the Wayne-Finger Lakes (WFL) League.
The W-FL League officially broke away from the Rochester Winter Track League (RWTL) in June 2020 and was poised for its first season amid the sport’s growing winter popularity.
Nazareth College and RIT hosted the majority of meets in year’s past, but neither school will be hosting events this season. According to W-FL Indoor track & field committee member Bob Goodell of Marion, the W-FL league will be competing in a seven-week league season, but not until 2021.
“We start competition Jan. 15 and go through Feb. 27. We will be using Houghton College and Pinnacle Athletic Campus as our sites this year,” Goodell wrote in an email to the Times. “There will be no Sectionals, State Qualifier or State Meet in 2021.
“This season will look very different, but it will give our athletes an opportunity to compete. We started this new 25 school indoor track league last summer with 18 W-FL schools being joined by 7 other associate member schools. Due to the pandemic, only 18 of the 25 new league members are competing this winter.”
The new WFL league will have four blocks and two divisions. During varsity meets, two blocks will compete at a time, two hours apart. For example, on Jan. 15, 2021, Blocks A and B will compete at Houhgton College from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Blocks C and D will then run from 8 to 10 p.m.
With cases rising and inevitable holiday gatherings of weeks past and ahead, it is no shocker that schools have opted for safety.
Indoor track & field poses significant health obstacles to competing schools. Athletes compete in lanes near each other and utilize shared equipment such as batons and landing platforms for jumpers and pole vaulters.
Standard practice for athletes, coaches, athletic directors and the media during the sports-covid era has meant for initial disappointment at the lack of a return to normalcy followed by a silver-lining thought process of being able to at least compete, which is a far cry from last March.