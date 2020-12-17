It's one thing to be competing outside with masks on, but when events move indoors it’s an entirely different labyrinth of health hazards.
The risk of exposure and health concerns rise significantly due to the airborne nature of the novel coronavirus. That is one of many hurdles high school winter sports face, including Indoor track & field.
As a result, both Mynderse Academy and Waterloo Central School District have declined to participate in the upcoming indoor track season.
On Mynderse Academy's website, Athletic Director Tony Ferrara issued the following statement:
“The state is allowing for low and moderate level sports to continue. Our district has made the decision not to allow Indoor Track to run at this time for safety and health reasons…I realize this announcement is not one anyone wanted to hear but the health and safety of all participants, coaches, and associated staff is of the highest priority.”
Waterloo athletic director Christal Kent confirmed to the Times on Dec. 14 that Waterloo has indeed opted out of the season, but could not issue a comment at the time.
Waterloo girls cross country team is fresh off a Section V Class C championship, and many of those athletes would have transitioned to the indoor track & field team, perhaps even more this year with basketball season still up in the air.
Editor's Note: In the coming days, the Times will be publishing a more in-depth look at the upcoming Indoor track & field season that is slated to begin on Jan. 15, 2021.