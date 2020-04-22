ITHACA — A group of organizations has combined forces to launch ppe.ithacagenerator.org, a website that aims to provide area hospitals and organizations with face shields.
Organizations including hospitals, doctor's offices, EMS companies, and outreach groups can submit requests for the shields. The general public can view a list of requests and make monetary donations that help send shields to the organization of their choosing.
The shields are 3D printed or injection molded, sanitized, and distributed. The shields' material allows recipients to take additional sterilization measures once they arrive, and the design has been approved by the National Institutes of Health.
Ithaca Generator and members of the Cornell University community had already been working together for weeks to manufacture and distribute face shields to hospitals in New York City. But "the state of things on the ground has changed," noted Ithaca Generator President Elliot Wells. "We're hearing more about needs from smaller Upstate clinics and organizations as the most pressing needs in New York City have been met."
Ithaca PPE Supply will allow the partnered organizations to fulfill those needs.
Wells says he's been blown away by the response from both volunteers and recipients. "We are privileged to be in a position to provide support for front-line health workers and are tremendously grateful for all the designers, engineers, coordinators, and volunteers who have made it possible to undertake this project."
The products are not FDA cleared or approved but are authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by healthcare providers as personal protective equipment
Organizations looking to submit a request and individuals looking to donate can do so at https://ppe.ithacagenerator.org.