ITHACA — The Tompkins County Health Department received notification of a confirmed COVID-19 case involving a Wegmans coffee shop employee. The employee worked multiple shifts during the past two weeks at Wegmans, 500 S. Meadow St.
If you had close contact (within 6 feet) with any employee of the Wegmans Coffee Shop between Monday, March 23 and Saturday, April 4, it is recommended that people get tested; register online at cayugahealth.org/ or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at (607) 319-5708; and self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last date you shopped at the Wegmans Coffee Shop.
The Wegmans Coffee Shop is currently closed and thorough disinfection of the area has been completed. Wegmans management is in the process of instituting additional measures for employees including distributing masks, temperature checks, and screening for other symptoms prior to each shift.