WATERLOO — The Seneca County Public Health Department will be taking action against a Junius business for COVID-19 violations.
Vickie Swinehart, the county's director of public health, said the department notified J. Martin Auction, LLC of administrative actions to be taken pending ratification by the county Board of Health. The farm equipment auction business is on Route 318 in Junius.
The violations, which Swinehart said included access control and people not wearing masks, were seen by unnamed county officials May 30. They were for non-compliance of the state's COVID-19 emergency regulations and guidance by the state department of Ag & Markets for farm equipment auctions.
Swinehart said business owner Jay Martin has been cooperative to remedy the violations and prevent them from happening again.
"We are taking violations of emergency regulations very seriously because the health of our community is at stake," she said. "We are notifying businesses that we intend to enforce state executive orders and expect compliance with emergency health and safety regulations to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Seneca County."
The county could impose a penalty under public health law if the emergency regulations are not followed. Fines of up to $1,000 per violation are possible.
Public health officials have previously said if people stop social distancing, washing their hands frequently and wearing a face covering in public, COVID-19 will spread and could result in significant public health consequences.
"We have made positive progress and do not want to go backwards. We need everyone’s cooperation," Swinehart said. "The safety and economic welfare of our community is in all of our hands. By working together we can ensure the health and safety of our residents and our local economy by preventing the spread of COVID-19."