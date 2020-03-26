SYRACUSE — Like a lot of people these days, Congressman John Katko is spending a lot more time at his Camillus, Onondaga County, home and away from the office.
Of course, his main office is in Washington, where Congress is looking for ways to support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and to put the brakes on a free-falling economy.
“It’s hard to describe the stuff that’s going on (in the world),” Katko said.
The congressman said much of his time has been spent working to get the resources New York needs to contend with the rising number of patients in a state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by far. A majority of them are in the New York City metropolitan area, but numbers are rising upstate as well, with every county now having at least one case.
Among the issues: Finding the protective gear healthcare workers need to protect themselves from people with COVID-19, a highly contagious virus.
“When there’s a shortage, you’re asking people to go in harm’s way” without the necessary protection, said Katko.
He noted the severe shortage of other critical equipment as well, including COVID-19 test kits and ventilators for patients.
Katko said he has been working with Utica-area Congressman Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat, to get more ventilators for New York from the federal government’s strategic stockpile. He said additional funds are also needed to help the state’s cash-strapped hospitals as they gear up to treat an ever-growing number of cases across the state.
One of his goals — and that of the New York congressional delegation as a whole — was having President Trump make a major disaster declaration for New York state. Late last week, the president did just that. Katko said the designation will allow the state to receive federal dollars to help the state limit the spread of the coronavirus, treat patients and assist the local governments under tremendous financial strain trying to deal with the crisis.
As for working from home — with limited regional office hours — Katko is trying to stay safe as well. Two members of the House, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, and Rep. Ben McAdams, a freshman Democrat from Utah, have tested positive for coronavirus. It was also revealed that in the Senate, Republican Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Mario and I, we’re friends,” Katko said. “We were never in close contact (recently).”
Katko was hoping Congress passed a relief package to address the rapidly declining national economy, and in a press release Monday, urged them to do so.
The White House and Republican and Democratic Senate leaders have since reached an agreement on a massive $2 trillion bill to help small and large businesses, while dolling out money to lower and middle-income taxpayers as well. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not indicated whether she and her Democratic caucus support it in its current form. Her Democratic cohort in the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, played an integral role in crafting the legislation. The Senate was expected to approve the measure Wednesday afternoon.
If there is a bill to vote on, Katko said he will return to Washington.