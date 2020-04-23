WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, will participate in a bipartisan online town hall on the COVID-19 crisis at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event is organized by the non-partisan Institute for Democratic Engagement and Accountability at The Ohio State University, in collaboration with YouGov and the Congressional Management Foundation.
Gillibrand and Katko will discuss the coronavirus pandemic and response, and they will take questions from constituents across New York. They will be joined by Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. This will be the institute’s first bipartisan congressional town hall in New York State.
The online town hall is open to the public by clicking here.